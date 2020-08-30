If Idaho Gov. Brad Little did not know it before, he does now.
He’s never going to win over his fellow Republicans in the Legislature, no matter how hard he placates them.
It’s not as if Little hasn’t tried.
Last year, when GOP lawmakers retaliated against the voter-passed Medicaid expansion initiative by virtually eliminating the ability of people to pass laws at the ballot box, Little signaled his sympathy. He only “reluctantly” vetoed it and conjured up the dreaded liberal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as a foil. The courts, Little said, would only make matters worse by overturning all legislative-imposed restrictions on the initiative process — including those already on the books.
During that same legislative session, GOP lawmakers tried to undermine the very Medicaid expansion voters had approved — a bill Little himself once said he was “not a huge fan” of. The governor even acknowledged all of its flaws. He noted the Legislature’s handiwork might not stand up to judicial scrutiny while costing taxpayers more money to deprive more people of health care coverage.
Yet, Little acquiesced and signed it into law.
A few months later, 28 House members — led by Rep. Barbara Ehardt of Idaho Falls — targeted newly hired Boise State University President Marlene Tromp with wildly inaccurate accusations that a campus diversity program “separates and segregates students” and did not adhere to “the Idaho way.”
It took two weeks and the urging of former BSU President Robert Kustra as well as a nasty Alex Jones-associated post card aimed at Tromp before the governor came to her defense.
The pattern played out again earlier this year when lawmakers came to Boise.
Ehardt wanted to make Idaho the first state in the union to ban transwomen and girls from joining female athletics in the public schools, colleges and universities.
Time and again, the governor was warned about it.
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and five of his predecessors predicted the state would spend a great deal of money on a futile effort to defend it in federal court. Corporate Idaho — notably Idaho National Laboratory Director Mark Peters — said this attack on diversity would stain the state’s reputation and damage its economy.
Little signed it anyway.
Next, Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, successfully promoted a bill that sought to overturn a federal judge’s decision allowing transgender people to amend the gender markers on their birth certificates.
Defending that measure would mean a $1 million Supreme Court case that was likely to end in defeat, Wasden warned.
Again, Little signed it.
The legal predictions have proven accurate.
Both measures lost early rounds in the federal courts and are not being enforced.
Still the governor tries to split the difference with these lawmakers.
For months, many of them have been openly hostile to his efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. They’ve accused him of overstepping his authority. Some of them gathered earlier this summer in Boise for an unauthorized “special session,” spending all of their time condemning him.
Yet, when GOP legislative leaders asked Little to exercise his unilateral authority to call them back into special session this week — ostensibly to help manage the crisis — practically the first thing they did was bash the governor.
Case in point: A resolution terminating Little’s state of emergency.
Never mind — as the attorney general’s office noted — the entire exercise was unconstitutional. Only the governor can set the special session’s agenda — and attacking Little’s emergency declaration wasn’t on it.
The measure passed 48-20. Only seven Republicans joined the House Democratic minority in supporting the duly elected Republican governor.
Even the speaker of the House, Scott Bedke of Oakley, took the unusual step of debating in favor of the measure.
Later, the Senate tabled the House measure, substituting a milder version that called on Little to end the state of emergency and then set an agenda to whittle away at the governor’s discretion when it convenes next January.
What did Little do?
Did he go to the public to defend himself — and chastise this waste of time and taxpayers’ money?
No.
Little had better get used to one idea: The people who chose him over former Congressman Raul Labrador in the 2018 GOP primary do not sit in the House GOP caucus.
Little’s base included many people who held their nose and formally registered as Republicans in order to cast a GOP primary ballot on his behalf. Many supported Medicaid expansion. They did not appreciate efforts to undermine the initiative process. They embrace diversity on campuses and in the economy. They see no threat from the transgender community.
Many of these voters have got to wonder why Little has been so busy chasing after the affection of Republicans who will turn against him and support Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin the instant she launches her gubernatorial campaign for 2022. — M.T.