A group of Republican activists now can claim absolute control over who represents more than 44,000 Idahoans from Lewis and Nez Perce counties in the House of Representatives for the next two years.
That circumstance stems from the death Monday of state Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Lewiston.
It’s one thing to fill the remaining seven months of Stevenson’s unexpired term. That’s a fairly common process involving a minimum of checks and balances. Members of the GOP’s central committee for the 6th Legislative District will nominate three people by May 26. From that list, Gov. Brad Little will make a final selection 15 days later.
The real prize, however, is whose name will appear as the Republican nominee on the Nov. 3 ballot. Because no Democrat or independent candidate filed back in March — leaving only the option of someone launching a long-shot write-in bid by Oct. 6 — the GOP’s candidate will for all intents and purposes be sworn in by the end of the year.
If Stevenson’s opponent in the GOP primary election on Tuesday, Aaron von Ehlinger of Lewiston, wins, that settles the matter. He is the GOP’s choice and the presumed representative-elect.
By the same token, he’d have a claim to the central committee and Little appointing him to serve out Stevenson’s term.
However, because her death occurred within 10 days of the election, Stevenson’s name remains on the ballot. If she’s declared the winner by the time votes are tabulated, then a vacancy on the ballot would be declared.
Filling that vacancy is at the sole discretion of the GOP central committee for the 6th district.
There are plenty of reasons why Stevenson could win.
She had the power of incumbency, not the least of which is name familiarity. Between the Lewiston City Council and the Legislature, Stevenson had waged five campaigns since 2009 and won four.
Nor is this your typical conservative vs. moderate Republican primary match. The Idaho Freedom Foundation rated Stevenson the ninth most conservative of Idaho’s 105 lawmakers — ahead of Reps. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, and her seatmate, Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston.
Such assets are all the more magnified because Little’s stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic blocked the conventional ways a challenger can gain traction — campaign rallies, public events and door-to-door introductions.
At the same time, running an election by absentee voting could mean an untold number of constituents cast their ballots before Stevenson died. Nor would it be unheard of to see a sympathy vote emerge on Stevenson’s behalf.
Adding to the uncertainty is mounting evidence that voting absentee will produce a surprisingly higher turnout.
If Stevenson prevails, then what?
After the votes are tallied on June 2, the GOP Legislative District Committee will have 15 days to fill the general election ballot vacancy.
Von Ehlinger would have a couple of points in his favor.
He could argue that no one else put in the effort and time to seek the position.
Meanwhile, the chairman of that GOP panel — former Lewiston City Councilor Ryan “RJ” Johnson — endorsed von Ehlinger in an April 2 letter to this newspaper.
Just the same, a vote for Stevenson is a vote against von Ehlinger.
If the outcome is close, then there’s a nuance to this decision.
If voters decisively get behind Stevenson, however, von Ehlinger would have to explain how he lost to a dead woman.
Is there any better definition of a rejected candidacy?
Of course, political insiders typically make these decisions based on friendships and ideological alliances.
In this case, could anything insult voters more? — M.T.