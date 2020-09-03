Unrealistic expectations have kept the Mark Domino case alive long after it should have been settled.
Start with Clarkston City Attorney Todd Richardson.
He somehow thinks he can win the misdemeanor case stemming from Domino’s arrest 14 months ago on charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
How do you convict a victim of a false report? Clarkston police officers confronted Domino at the Walmart parking lot amid allegations that a Black man — Domino is African American — was prowling cars. Domino, a Walmart employee, was opening the doors of his wife’s car.
How do you convict someone for an attitude? Domino refused to answer police questions. So what? Had the officers merely run his plate through a mobile data terminal or expanded their interviews to other witnesses, the situation would have been resolved. Instead it escalated into a scuffle where Domino was shocked with a stun gun, handcuffed and ultimately prosecuted.
How do you explain away the obvious racial profiling? Maybe it was not as blatantly apparent a year ago, but the entire country has had time to internalize the concept since. As former Clarkston City Councilor Brian Kolstad put it last week: “I’ve opened the doors to my wife’s car to retrieve this, that or the other thing hundreds of times since 2006. ... I’ve never had police called on me. I’m white. Mark Domino was racially profiled by someone with law enforcement ties, and Domino suffered the consequences.”
How do you proceed with a prosecution when Domino met the conditions of his plea bargain by avoiding further trouble for 90 days?
What does Richardson get with a conviction — from a potentially all-white jury in front of a white judge?
Does he expect Domino to serve time in jail or pay a fine? Talk about a pyrrhic victory. So far, about 20 people rallied to his cause at the courthouse and a Facebook page has more than 200 followers. How many more will respond to what they perceive as a miscarriage of justice?
Granted, Domino isn’t helping himself by serving as his own lawyer and sparring over legal points with District Court Judge Tina Kernan. For the sake of argument, however, say he prevails at a trial set for Oct. 8-9. Then what?
How does an acquittal reflect on the community’s image and the reputation of its police department?
Matching Richardson’s unrealistic expectations on the criminal side are Domino’s civil lawsuit ambitions.
Richardson offered to drop the case if Domino waived his civil claims. Domino refused. But does he truly expect to collect $5 million?
Before any jury goes that far, it’s going to want to know:
l Did Domino suffer an injury? Was he hospitalized? Does he have any permanent effects from the event? Was he unable to work? Can he demonstrate economic damages?
l Can Domino demonstrate his pain and suffering? Did he lose sleep over the event? Did he resort to counseling? Did it affect his anxiety level? And can he show some physical manifestation?
l Does the case warrant punitive damages? Such a huge award typically reflects behavior that is outrageous, beyond the pale and requires a strong enough rebuke to make sure it’s not repeated.
Isn’t it obvious by now how this case can be resolved?
The city will drop charges against Domino. The police will issue an apology. If it hasn’t already, the police department will seek out additional training for its officers in de-escalation tactics.
And Domino will collect a small check — somewhere around $5,000.
The sooner both parties wind up in front of a court-ordered mediator, the sooner they’ll work that out. — M.T.