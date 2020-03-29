Rather than helping Idaho’s property taxpayers, the Idaho Legislature looks to be once again punting in favor of forming a study panel.
Study this: How could lawmakers have messed this up so badly? They had everything required to fix the problem:
l The dynamic was clear to all. In short, it’s a matter of supply and demand. When there is more demand for residential than commercial property, prices for homes rise faster. Since Idaho bases its tax system on the market value of properties, the situation means homes picked up a growing share of the tax bill. In fact, homeowners now carry 67.9 percent of the tax burden, the highest level on record. Last year, taxes on owner-occupied dwellings rose 8.9 percent. People who owned commercial property actually got a 2.1 percent break.
l A well-stocked tool kit. There’s the Homestead Exemption, which is supposed to protect about half of a modest home’s value from exposure to property taxes. Also available is Idaho’s property tax reduction program — commonly known as the circuit breaker. It’s designed to help keep low-income seniors and disabled people in their homes by paying much of their property tax bills.
In other words, all you needed was an adjustment, not a wholesale overhaul. Think of it as merely turning the knobs on the machine, not building a new device.
Because it’s been capped at $100,000 for four years, more than one-fifth of the Homestead Exemption’s value has eroded during the current housing boom. Nearly two-thirds of the homes in Idaho are now worth more than $200,000. Updating its upper limit and then restoring the measure’s inflation index would have reversed much of the shift from commercial to residential property taxpayers.
Likewise, the circuit breaker hasn’t been adjusted for 13 years worth of inflation, leaving its maximum benefit at $1,320. County assessors across the state recommended the circuit breaker benefit be doubled.
l Ample resources. As the Tribune’s William L. Spence has noted, the state has collected more than $80 million from sales taxes on e-commerce that was supposed to go toward tax relief of some kind.
So what went wrong?
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, for one thing. As long as Moyle’s involved, the debate will get distorted.
This time, Moyle disguised the imposition of austerity on local units of government as tax relief.
It fell flat. Freezing property tax levies for one year would not alter the paradigm. Taxes were shifting from commercial to residential property owners. As Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane pointed out, 82.8 percent of the homeowners in his county would have paid more property taxes even if Moyle’s freeze had been in effect last year.
Idaho’s urban-rural divide was another factor. Primarily in Ada, Canyon and Kootenai counties but also in places such as Nez Perce and Latah counties, taxpayers were getting pinched by skyrocketing demand for housing and with it escalating property tax assessments. But home values were more stable in smaller, slower growing places such as Clearwater or Idaho counties. As such, a statewide tax freeze might actually punish them.
And finally, there’s the House-Senate standoff.
If these two can’t work together, they’re never going to solve your problems.
Here’s how it went: After the House passed Moyle’s bill, senators transformed the one-year freeze into a 4 percent annual cap on spending increases during the next three years. Then they killed the idea outright.
Fair enough. Turning toward the Homestead Exemption was the smarter option. So the Senate version would have raised the upper limit to half of a home’s value, up to $120,000 — and the measure would be indexed for yearly changes in the housing market.
But the Senate waited too long to act. By the time this bill was ready, uncertainty about the coronavirus took over. So the upper chamber dropped the idea.
House members flirted with raising the Homestead Exemption to $112,000 for one year, provided the non-school taxing districts — primarily cities and counties — coughed up $32 million. But the Senate refused to slice into local government budgets at a time when they’d be the first line of defense to a public health crisis.
Work on the circuit breaker fared just as badly.
The Senate voted 31-1 to invest $6.65 million into the program, increasing the benefit and the number of people who would qualify. As soon as it reached the House, the measure got buried in House Speaker Scott Bedke’s Ways and Means Committee.
Here’s where that leaves you.
Your assessment — pegged to last year’s pre-coronavirus economic boom — will continue to rise. So will the tax bills that arrive in December.
Meanwhile, expect the study committee to review anything and everything, while avoiding the true culprit — legislative malpractice. — M.T.