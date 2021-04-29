This is where Idaho politicians policing themselves gets you: a 38-year-old state representative who throws the rule book back at his colleagues, demanding to be shown where it says he can’t date and sexually exploit an intern half his age.
Of course, there’s more to it than that.
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, stands accused of grooming, dating and luring the young woman into his Boise apartment last month, where he then forced her to perform oral sex on him. She says it was rape. He says it was consensual. Boise police are investigating. The courts will decide if he’s criminally culpable.
Based on the stipulated facts — an elected legislator taking a teenage employee out to dinner, then home and engaging in sex — you’re free to label von Ehlinger as a scoundrel.
The House Ethics Committee is probing into whether von Ehlinger’s behavior was “conduct unbecoming” of a state legislator, worthy of sanctions up to and including expulsion from public office.
However much the process may further soil von Ehlinger’s reputation — provided that’s humanly possible — the fact remains the process is a subjective one.
Repeatedly throughout the panel’s hearing on Wednesday, von Ehlinger’s attorney, Edward Dindinger, asserted his client broke no rule against fraternizing with legislative staff — because there is no such specific prohibition. Von Ehlinger agreed.
Countered lawmakers: There are other “unwritten rules” in the Legislature. You don’t appear in the well of the House. You don’t disrupt decorum. You dress properly.
All true.
But if von Ehlinger is punished as a result of this, his accusers are going to draw on the kind of logic former Supreme Court Associate Justice Potter Stewart employed to define obscenity: “I know it when I see it.”
Idaho is now at the point where it can no longer rely on the good will, common sense and the often cited “Idaho values” of its elected lawmakers.
That’s been the premise behind two decades of head-in-the-sand arguments that have permitted one of the most lenient — and self-serving — public ethics regimens in the United States.
As of now, there is nothing to stop the next Aaron von Ehlinger from fraternizing with subordinate female staff members in the Legislature.
There is nothing that stops the next Aaron von Ehlinger from lining his pockets. Few states permit elected officials to shield their sources of income the way Idaho does. So if a lawmaker conceals how supporting a policy will enrich him personally, there’s not much you can do about it.
That is, unless Idaho follows a near universal standard requiring its lawmakers to disclose how and where they make their money.
Likewise, there is no rule that stops the next Aaron von Ehlinger from doing the bidding of a special interest that is holding a lucrative job open for him. Quite the contrary. Unlike many states and the federal government, Idaho lacks a cooling off period on its revolving door. So today’s legislator is free to become tomorrow’s lobbyist.
Sitting on top of the entire public ethics edifice is a system geared to protect the Legislature — not the citizens — from the taint of the next Aaron von Ehlinger.
Unlike at least eight states, such as Washington, Idaho does not operate an independent public ethics tribunal. There are no citizens or former judges authorized to scrutinize and investigate the transgressions of the people elected and paid to work on your behalf in this state. There is no place where an ordinary citizen can turn to file his concerns about unethical public practices. There is no independent inspector general’s office equipped to dig into alleged improprieties.
In Idaho, only a lawmaker can bring charges against another legislator — and the entire process remains confidential until lawmakers find probable cause. Hence, von Ehlinger and his colleagues proceeded for almost a month as if nothing were amiss. Certainly, the voters of the 6th Legislative District were none the wiser.
All of which has been documented by the Center for Public Integrity, which some years ago rated Idaho’s protections against public corruption among the nation’s worst.
Whatever fate awaits him, von Ehlinger has succeeded in exposing the very system that now attempts to hold him to account.
But these shortcomings likely will remain long enough for the next Aaron von Ehlinger to come along. — M.T.