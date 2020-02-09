If any group of politicians is capable of flirting with another display of political tone-deafness, it will be Lewiston’s city councilors.
There they were on Monday, at least entertaining a consultant’s recommendation that they incrementally raise water and sewer rates year over year to prepare for the cost of maintaining the new water and wastewater plants now being constructed.
Never mind that the need to replace Lewiston’s aging wastewater and water plants drove up sewage and water fees by about 40 percent.
Never mind that the need to replace Lewiston’s obsolete high school has meant higher property taxes.
You’ll hear that previous city councils ignored the need to stockpile resources against the need to build new plants — leaving those councilors in office in 2018-19 to make the hard choices.
That’s true.
You’ll also hear that the federal government abandoned its own commitments forged in the zenith of 1970s enviromental movement. The mandates for clear water systems remain in place. But the source of money dried up, leaving the burden for local ratepayers to carry.
That’s also true.
Just the same, you’d expect some kind of respite — certainly more than a year — from even more fees.
Instead, consultant Andy Baker of FCS Group is sparking talk that annual rate spikes would increase money for wastewater by 4.5 percent and water by 5.25 percent.
It’s a recipe for sticker shock. Add that on to the rate spike imposed two years ago and the collection of sewage, water and sanitation fees the city of Lewiston imposes on a typical home conceivably could double within a single decade.
Who gets that kind of increase?
Not Social Security recipients. This year’s cost of living adjustment came to 1.6 percent.
Not ordinary employees. If their pay increases matched last year’s inflation rate, they got 2.3 percent.
It gets worse.
City Manager Alan Nygaard is talking about repealing a citizens’ initiative. It doesn’t matter that many, this page included, thought the Taxpayers Against Unfair Taxation 2012 ballot measure was a hyperbolic reaction to city officials loaning $800,000 from surplus sanitation funds to the successful Lewiston City Library renovation project. By a ratio of nearly 2-to-1, the voters agreed with TAUT, passing an initiative banning the transfer of money from one account to another.
Imagine how that will look to a constituency that has already witnessed:
l Lewiston’s leadership misread its constituents and the law.
As the need to replace the plants emerged in 2018, Nygaard and councilors argued they lacked the time — and the confidence in the election process —to take the wastewater and water plant bonds to the voters. So they asked the courts for a judicial bypass to issue the bonds.
“It puts the city in an awkward position if voters don’t approve (the bond request),” City Attorney Jana Gomez told the Tribune’s William L. Spence. “They might feel like the city is going against their will or isn’t listening to them, when the reality is there’s no option.”
Not so fast, said 2nd District Judge John Judge. While replacing the plants was desirable, the need did not rise to “truly urgent” or “immediate or emergency.”
So the city ended up asking the voters, who last May did the responsible thing — approving both bonds by roughly 90 percent.
l Last fall, councilors bumped Nygaard’s annual pay by $16,295 to $154,400. Gomez got a 20 percent boost, up to $120,000, with the promise of another $10,000 this year. This occurred in a town where the median wage is $36,670.
l The November election was a vote of no confidence. Two incumbents — Jim Kleeburg and Ged Randall — lost their reelection bids. A third, Councilor Cari Miller, came within about 300 votes of being ousted by Mike Menegas’ flawed candidacy. And voters’ overwhelming favorite, former 2nd District Court Judge John Bradbury, was responsible for checking the city’s judicial bypass ambitions.
Raising sewer and water rates against a rainy day may make sense in the abstract. But anyone who makes that argument in the real world is skating on the thinnest of political ice. — M.T.