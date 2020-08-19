President Donald Trump and his postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, started dismantling the United States Postal Service — and there was not a whimper from Idaho’s congressional delegation.
Before DeJoy backed off, at least partially, on Tuesday, he had engaged in the removal of collection boxes, high-speed sorting machines, overtime and late-day delivery.
The Trump administration had held on to $10 billion meant to shore up the postal service from the financial hit suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic and is balking at passing another $25 billion package.
DeJoy notified 46 states that mail-in ballots could not be delivered in time for the Nov. 3 election.
And Trump made it clear his motivation in all this is to undermine mail-in voting that he believes will deprive him of a second term.
This is not some policy that will target urban, blue states.
This is a dagger aimed at red, rural states such as Idaho.
It’s here where people, including military veterans, rely on prompt mail delivery for their prescriptions.
It’s here — especially in retail deserts — where people will rely on ecommerce for their purchases.
It’s here where many senior citizens who do not rely on direct deposit get their Social Security checks and bills in the mail.
And it’s here where people cast their mail-in ballots.
Even before Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus stay-home order required an all-absentee ballot May 19 primary election, Idaho’s politicians rounded up votes through the mail.
A regular feature of the Idaho GOP has involved mailing out absentee ballot applications to reliable Republican voters.
More than that, politicians of all stripes maintain contact with voters through the mail box. If you’re not getting a fundraising letter, then it’s a glossy campaign ad.
Trump’s electoral fortunes aside, DeJoy’s strategy is tied to a campaign to privatize the postal service — or at the very least minimize its subsidy.
It’s part of a pattern. About 14 years ago, Congress required the agency to set aside $72 billion to pay for the cost of its post-retirement health care costs more than 50 years into the future. Without that obligation, the postal service would have been in the financial black during the past six years.
Such GOP antipathy toward the USPS reflects its unionized workforce. The National Association of Letter Carriers, which represents 300,000 current and retired workers, has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.
But who would that hurt?
It doesn’t cost as much money to deliver mail in high-density urban centers. There’s no such economy of scale in distributing letters and parcels to sparsely settled places such as Kamiah and St. Maries or Challis and Rogerson.
Take away the subsidy and those communities may wind up with sporadic delivery.
The history of Idaho and the West was one of reliance on the largess of urban taxpayers.
Do you think Idahoans can afford their own highways?
How about their broadband systems?
Who do you think paid for the dams and canals that irrigate southern Idaho’s farms — or for that matter, north central Idaho’s slackwater system?
What would happen to Idaho’s airports if they were expected to pay their own way?
What about the rural communities that depend on federal Secure Rural Schools and Payment in Lieu of Taxes?
Idaho’s congressional delegation enthusiastically promotes and defends all of that. They do it because it’s good for their communities. If any of those programs faced a hostile White House budget knife or cabinet officer, they would rush to its defense.
And none of those programs come close to the 91 percent public approval the USPS enjoys.
So it’s not surprising that Sen. Steven Daines, R-Mont., rallied to defend the post office. He’s among those who support passing the $25 billion infusion of cash into the USPS.
“The USPS is critical to Montanans, especially our seniors, veterans, and rural communities across the Treasure State,” he said. “Ensuring that the USPS is on a sustainable fiscal path while maintaining high quality of service to Montana and all Americans is critically important.”
Added Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont., “During the current public health crisis it is more important than ever the USPS continue to provide prompt, dependable delivery service.”
But from Idaho’s Republican congressional delegation, you’ve heard hardly a whimper. Since when did good policy for the people back home become bad politics for them? Do they fear Trump that much more than their own voters? — M.T.