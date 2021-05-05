Before Idaho Gov. Brad Little was for the Legislature’s bill to stop so-called indoctrination in the schools, he was against it.
After the Idaho GOP-led Legislature followed its marching orders from the Idaho Freedom Foundation to stall on must-pass public school and higher education budgets until “critical race theory” and “social justice” had been banished from the classroom, the governor offered his assessment:
l “ ... The claim that there is widespread, systemic indoctrination occurring in Idaho classrooms is a serious allegation. Most worryingly, it undermines popular support for public education in Idaho.”
l Curriculum is a local decision, made by parents and educators. “If parents or teachers spot an example of instruction that concerns them, they should bring it to the attention of the teacher, principal, superintendent or school board trustees, and root out the problem locally. ...”
l Both under the state constitution and state law, the State Board of Education has responsibility for governance. It will look into the IFF’s claims, but “we must be focused on facts and data, not anecdotes and innuendo.”
l This debate is a political sideshow that manages to obscure the genuine challenges schools and students have endured during a year of COVID-19. “Many educators have told me the past year has been the most difficult of their entire careers. We cannot take their efforts for granted. ...”
l “We do not want the pandemic to undermine lifetime opportunities for a generation of Idaho students. ... We should redouble our efforts on equipping teachers, parents and schools with the tools they need to help students overcome learning challenges. We should be signaling to teachers that we value their important work, and we want them to remain in Idaho schools.”
l But the anti-indoctrination bill does just the reverse. “The process that produced this legislation over the past few weeks sends the wrong message to Idaho teachers, parents and students. It has been nothing short of a distraction from meeting our constitutional and moral obligations to public education in Idaho.”
l By holding the school and higher ed budgets hostage, this process established a precedent the governor found concerning. “This year’s delay of budget-setting has created hardships for schools, distracting school leaders and professional educators from more important, student-centered priorities.”
So after the governor described how much he disliked this wretched bill, he vetoed it, right?
Nope.
This was no veto message. It was a signing statement.
Sure, the governor risked his veto being overridden. The bill cleared the House and Senate by more than a two-thirds majority.
Then why not simply allow the bill to take effect without the governor’s signature?
Or at minimum, quietly sign it. Transmittal letters are a rarity. Why give proponents what they want and then issue a signing statement that drew objections when it was read on the House floor last week?
Nor is this the first time.
Two years ago, lawmakers inflicted a string of restrictions — including a work requirement — on the Medicaid expansion voters had approved a few months earlier. Then as now, Little found plenty to criticize — and he said so.
Then he turned around and signed that same bill into law.
At the time, the governor had reason to be confident that the federal courts and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services would block whatever mischief lawmakers had in mind.
Perhaps something similar is playing out here.
Despite all the fireworks, this particular bill doesn’t accomplish all that much. As Jenifer Middle School teacher Will Thompson told the Lewiston Tribune’s Craig Clohessy last week, professional ethics bar a teacher from indoctrinating any student. Cross that line and a teacher will draw the attention of the state’s professional standards commission.
Even the IFF has admitted what a weak broth it had helped to produce.
“Idaho’s education agencies require teachers to engage in social justice and critical race theory activism, and neither the newly signed House Bill 377 nor the new proposed budget for K-12 teachers, House Bill 385, does anything to stop it,” wrote IFF education policy analyst Anna Miller.
A governor signs a bill he clearly detests.
The Legislature delays the critical work of funding schools and higher education for a measure that does not live up to its billing.
And the political agitators behind it all concede the point.
Is that all this was —political theatrics?
Why are we not amused? — M.T.