“Little by little, the look of the country changes because of the men we admire. You’re just going to have to make up your mind one day about what’s right and wrong.”
———
Contemplate that line — spoken by rancher Homer Bannon (portrayed by Melvyn Douglas) to his son, Hud Bannon (Paul Newman) from the 1963 film “Hud” — as you consider the case of state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston.
The freshman House member is facing a reinstated Boise Police Department investigation as well as an April 28 House Ethics Committee hearing over his invovlement with a female legislative intern more than six weeks ago.
As detailed by the complaint released by the Ethics Committee last week, von Ehlinger stands accused of sexually assaulting the young woman.
The woman’s statement alleges von Ehlinger provided her with lunch and gas money. She says he took her to dinner on March 10 at a downtown Boise restaurant. The woman told House Assistant Sergeant at Arms Kim Blackburn that they returned to von Ehlinger’s apartment because he “had to stop for something that he had forgotten.”
Once there, von Ehlinger pursued her sexually and forced her to perform oral sex on him, the woman told Blackburn.
“She said she froze when the sexual contact started and didn’t know what to do,” Blackburn reported. “I asked her if she told him ‘no’ at any time and she said she did.”
With a lie detector test to corroborate his account, von Ehlinger said the woman never worked for him, he never gave her any money and she never said no. He also says she got the date of the dinner wrong — it occurred a day earlier.
“There is no prohibition in the House Rules against fraternization between consenting adults irrespective of their positions in the House,” von Ehlinger’s attorney, Scott McKay, wrote to the Ethics Committee on April 2.
But these elements have been stipulated:
l Von Ehlinger is an elected member of the Idaho Legislature, one of 105.
The woman is an intern — the most junior of staff members — who is to be mentored and certainly not exploited.
l Von Ehlinger is 38.
Based on published information, the woman appears to be 19 years old.
l The sexual encounter occurred in the bedroom of von Ehlinger’s apartment.
l After the complaint was filed, von Ehlinger’s attorney exposed the intern’s name to the public, provided details that impugned her character and then relied on hearsay evidence to accuse a fellow House member of doing what von Ehlinger denied — providing the young woman with money and buying her lunch.
Although he admits to no wrongdoing, von Ehlinger assures all that he “will not allow such a situation to be repeated.”
Boise police and perhaps the courts will decide whether von Ehlinger is criminally culpable.
The House Ethics Committee will determine whether von Ehlinger’s behavior constitutes “conduct unbecoming a representative which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body.”
Depending on the committee’s conclusions, the full House could impose a penalty ranging from reprimand or censure to expulsion.
But it is for the people of Nez Perce and Lewis counties — the voters of the 6th Legislative District who sent von Ehlinger to represent them in Boise — to evaluate the character, maturity and judgment of a man who believes the rules allow him to be sexually involved with an intern who is his subordinate and also half his age.
Is this the higher standard of personal conduct we expect of our elected officials — regardless of party or political philosophy?
Unless his constitutents compel von Ehlinger to resign his seat in the Legislature, they are partners in setting a precedent that lowers the bar even further for professionalism and decency among our elected elites.
Today, it’s a freshman lawmaker. Next it could be a mayor, a county commissioner or even a governor who makes such an assertion.
Then how will the look of Nez Perce and Lewis counties change, little by little, in the years to come? — M.T.