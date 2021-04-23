If you need further proof that Idaho’s lawmakers should never flirt with becoming a full-time Legislature, just run the tape on the past two weeks.
That is, if you can stand to watch.
Think of it as an infomercial against the constitutional amendment they passed by a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate.
Being placed before the voters on the November 2022 election ballot is a measure that empowers legislators to call themselves into special session.
Idaho is among 13 states where that authority rests solely with the governor. That annoys GOP lawmakers who wanted a larger voice over how Gov. Brad Little managed the COVID-19 emergency last year.
Of course, the GOP legislative leadership could not even manage its own pandemic. Disregarding sound health care advice, the GOP eschewed face mask wearing and social distancing. Within a week of its anticipated March 26 final adjournment, the Legislature had a superspreader event on its hands. By the time it called a hiatus on March 19, the list of lawmakers infected with COVID-19 had spread to six.
When lawmakers returned to Boise on April 6, the vibe was different. Tanned, rested, ready and thoroughly briefed on the latest in grievance politics, courtesy of sources such as Fox News and the Idaho Freedom Foundation, they delivered a toxic stew.
Killed on a 57-13 House vote on April 7, the higher education budget hasn’t been seen since.
Neither has the $1.1 billion budget to pay teacher salaries. The House killed that on a 34-34 vote on April 13.
After it had already knee-capped a $6 million federal early childhood education grant on March 2 and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s budget on March 5, the House defeated a Division of Welfare budget with a $33.7 million federal bailout for Idaho’s struggling child care operations on April 6. The Senate has revived each to face an uncertain future in the House.
Sitting on an idle House calendar since April 7 is a budget for Idaho’s catastrophic health care program and other key components of the state’s public school appropriation.
Over in the Senate, the $389 million tax cut House members passed on March 17 spent two weeks marking time on the amending order until the House came up with a replacement. Also idled is the House-passed transportation package.
With the House Republicans tied up in knots over which school books to ban and which unpleasant historical facts the schools should dump into a whitewashing memory hole, the Senate had so little to do that it took a four-day holiday last week.
And there is serious speculation that a session distinguished by upending the electorate’s ability to pass its own laws, declaring culture wars on everything from local face mask mandates to the Powerball and unsuccessfully, so far, challenging the governor’s emergency powers, will extend into May.
If so, that could eclipse the records set for the longest legislative sessions set in 2003 and 2009 — when lawmakers had serious problems to solve.
None of this comes cheap.
Besides a salary of $18,691, each legislator who lives more than 50 miles from Boise receives $139 in expense money every day the Legislature is in session. Those lawmakers who can commute to the Capitol get $71 per day.
And they collected that money during the recess brought on by the pandemic.
Consider these days since April 6 as the closest thing to a self-declared special legislative session you’re likely to see. It’s a test case, demonstrating what lawmakers do when liberated from the discipline of a deadline.
When they’re not busy fighting the governor, the attorney general or the voters, they are consumed with their own internal disputes. There’s only one thing they seem to agree upon.
They just need more time to do it. — M.T.