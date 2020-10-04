Idaho Republicans hold more political real estate than did the Confederate Democratic Party of South Carolina in 1861, just before the Civil War.
About half the state’s population identifies with the GOP, compared to 32 percent Democrats.
The Idaho GOP has not lost the state’s presidential electoral votes since 1964, when Lyndon Johnson defeated Barry Goldwater.
It has not lost a U.S. Senate campaign since 1974 when Frank Church was re-elected.
It has not lost the governor’s office since Cecil Andrus’ 1990 victory.
Republicans not only have controlled the Legislature since 1960, but have held super majorities since 1994.
It’s been 18 years since any Democrat won statewide office — in this case, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Marilyn Howard.
The last time the GOP didn’t hold a monopoly on Idaho’s congressional delegation was 2008, when Democrat Walt Minnick unseated Republican Bill Sali.
Nor is that likely to change anytime soon. Incumbent Republican Congressmen Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher, as well as Sen. Jim Risch, hold substantial advantages of incumbency, GOP affiliation and fundraising over their Democratic rivals.
It couldn’t be a more one-sided fight if the Green Bay Packers challenged the Lewiston High School Bengals.
Yet, here was Idaho’s recently elected Republican Party chairman, Tom Luna, trying to paint as bleak a picture as he could about the GOP’s fortunes.
As more people move into the state, the GOP’s share of the population is slipping, he says.
Already a blue stronghold, Boise just dumped a pro-business Democratic mayor, David Bieter, for a more conservationist-leaning Democratic mayor, Lauren McLean.
“A message we’re taking statewide as a rallying point for the party is what’s happening in Ada County,” Luna told Nathan Brown of the Idaho Falls Post Register last week.
Oh, and that state legislative majority?
It’s down to 80 percent.
Two years ago, Moscow Democrat Dave Nelson ousted Republican Sen. Dan “Don’t piss him off” Foreman.
And Democrats picked up a net of three seats in the House — after losing St. Maries Rep. Margie Gannon’s District 5 seat to Moscow Republican Bill Goesling but gaining two seats in Boise, now held by Steve Berch and Jake Ellis; another in Blaine County, held by Muffy Davis of Ketchum, and one more in Pocatello, held by Chris Abernathy.
Luna told Brown he intends to win those seats back — which is not out of the realm of possibilities when you consider the voting turnout advantage presidential elections provide Idaho Republicans.
But what difference does it make if the Idaho House becomes 84 percent Republican?
So what if the GOP holds 83 percent of the state Senate?
Can you pass more corporate tax cuts? Hold the line on school funding any tighter? Wage even more culture wars?
What’s going on here?
Luna leads a party that for more than a decade has tied itself into knots over purity contests, loyalty oaths and closed primary elections.
Luna sounds more like a big tent Ronald Reagan Republican than a burn-the-house-down Republican like his immediate predecessor as party chairman, former Congressman Raul Labrador.
“I don’t expect Republicans to agree on things 100 percent ... (but) the biggest threat to a Republican is not our fellow Republican; it’s the agenda of the Democratic left,” he said.
To sell that agenda to both wings of his party, however, Luna needs a common foe. Congratulations Sen. Nelson and Reps. Berch, Ellis, Davis and Abernathy. You’re it.
That’s not much of a rallying cry. But if you’re in Luna’s spot, you work with what you got.
It’s a lousy job, but somebody has to do it. — M.T.