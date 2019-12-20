It is now a matter of history.
Years from now, the composite of documents, testimony and verifiable facts that forms our common memory will note that Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho, voted not to impeach President Donald Trump.
No one will write of them, as President John F. Kennedy once did:
“In whatever arena of life one may meet the challenge of courage, whatever may be the sacrifices he faces if he follows his conscience — the loss of his friends, his fortune, his contentment, even the esteem of his fellow men —– each man must decide for himself the course he will follow.”
Say what you will about Democrats from swing districts who voted to impeach. They risked political oblivion. History will disclose that McMorris Rodgers, Fulcher and Simpson took the path of least resistance.
They were following the will of their political bases and, truth be told, their entire political constituencies. Trump is popular with the folks who sent these three to Washington, D.C.
So they will endure no uncomfortable town hall meetings.
No challenger from the right will endanger their political careers in next year’s primary elections.
They will not be estranged from their GOP congressional colleagues, who voted en masse for the president.
Above all else, these three will not incur the sting of Trump’s tweets.
Whether McMorris Rodgers, Fulcher or Simpson acted out of sincere conviction or political convenience, you may never know.
History will also record they offered no defense of the president.
These three Republicans did not refute the basic timeline: On July 3, the Trump administration put military aid to Ukraine on hold — and did not release it until Sept. 11, four weeks after a whistleblower exposed the scandal by filing a complaint.
They did not produce any statement or comment from Trump’s July 25 telephone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that dilutes its essential message: “I would like you do us a favor though.”
And they did not rely on exculpatory evidence from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting Director of Management and Budget Mick Mulvaney, former National Security Advisor John Bolton and Trump’s consigliere, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
They could not. The evidence is not there because Trump forbade his people from answering to Congress — and the American people — in a display of executive stonewalling that would have embarrassed Richard Nixon.
Where in this historical record will you find these three employing nuance?
Or flashing a spark of independence from the Trumpian or GOP talking points?
Or even displaying a mere revulsion at a president putting his political gain above the good of the nation?
Did any of them condemn what the president did as disturbing or inappropriate?
Did they concede that while the president was wrong, his actions did not rise to an impeachable offense?
Did any of them stand up to Trump, who rejected the reasonable alternative of a congressional censure as being every bit as “unacceptable” as impeachment?
No. That’s particularly out of character for Simpson, who throughout his 35-year-long political career has distinguished himself time and time again by speaking the truth plainly.
So history will record what McMorris Rodgers, Fulcher and Simpson did instead.
They complained about process. “Plain and simple, this hyper-partisan impeachment is a sham and I refuse to support it,” said McMorris Rodgers.
They attacked the accusers. “Having found themselves more desiring of power than service, the stewards of the once-honorable Democrat Party have weaponized the congressional process — one that was intended for liberty — in a desperate attempt to remove an American president and gain more control,” said Fulcher.
And they challenged their motives. “To see the proud legislative tradition of the House of Representatives reduced to a one-sided smear campaign is frightening; to see it used to undermine an election is beyond disturbing,” said Simpson.
Their votes are now stamped in time, as permanent as the impeachment that will stigmatize Trump and constitute the first sentence of his obituary.
But history is not static. Witnesses, documents and facts continue to emerge. A trial before the Senate awaits, possibly next month. And the election campaign will unfold next year.
McMorris Rodgers, Fulcher and Simpson are putting their faith in a presidency that tarnishes them and will continue to do so.
In sorrow more than anger, this much already is clear: History will record that throughout the early chapters of the Trump impeachment, McMorris Rodgers, Fulcher and Simpson said and did nothing that would have displeased this president. — M.T.