Dan Foreman, the former state senator who twice voted to gut the University of Idaho’s budget, came within 220 votes of once again representing the UI’s hometown in the Legislature.
Less than 1 percent of the vote kept Foreman from serving Moscow, a community he once denounced as a “cesspool of liberalism,” in Boise.
How does that happen?
Short and sweet, the answer is the 5th Legislative District, which has merged two dissimilar communities — Latah and Benewah counties.
Latah County is a mix of urban and rural. Moscow is a retail center with a mix of professionals and academics. The rural areas to the north and south rely on farming and logging. No one party has the upper hand. In the past, Latah County elected Democrats such as Norma Dobler of Moscow to the state Senate while at the same time backed Republicans such as former House Speaker Tom Boyd of Genesee. Democrat Joe Biden won the county by a plurality of 49.8 percent over President Donald Trump.
Benewah County is more rural with a natural resource-based economy. It tends to vote heavily Republican. President Donald Trump took nearly 78 percent of the vote.
All of which played out last week.
Incumbent state Sen. Dave Nelson, D-Moscow, got out of Latah County with 57 percent, good enough for a 2,802 vote margin. Foreman, the man Nelson beat two years ago, emerged from Benewah County with nearly 77 percent, which produced a 2,582-vote margin.
This out of balance district pushes Republicans to the right during the primary election — or even when casting votes in the Legislature — only to wind up out of step with Latah County’s general election voters in November. Hence, the district has a high degree of turnover.
District 5 is a creature of the citizen commission that is charged with realigning Idaho’s growing and shifting population to its legislative and congressional districts. Complicating that mission, especially in the narrow northern Idaho Panhandle, is a state constitutional prohibition against splitting counties into legislative districts any more than necessary.
Back in 2012, the last redistricting panel drew a rebuke from the Idaho Supreme Court, which on a 4-1 ruling said the commission went too far in cutting county lines.
Former Justice Jim Jones dissented, arguing that the citizen panel was entitled to use some discretion, such as considering communities of interest, when drawing lines. Otherwise, why not simply feed the population numbers, the one-person, one-vote standard, and the prohibition on crossing county lines into a computer and be done with it, he asked.
Besides, the county line standard is meant to preclude blatant gerrymandering. Taking the decision out of the hands of elected legislators and handing it to a citizen panel divided equally among Republicans and Democrats goes a long way toward limiting salamander-looking legislative districts.
“In my view, the commission performed in exemplary fashion,” Jones wrote. “It made detailed findings of fact, clearly explaining how the plan was developed, the steps it took to comply with one-person, one-vote requirements, its rationale for dividing or splitting counties, and how it applied the legislative guidelines.”
As the 2020 census emerges, a new redistricting commission will face the same limitations. It’s unlikely the Supreme Court would reverse its precedent. You could amend the state constitution and laws to permit more divisions of counties. But that option is fraught with its own risks. Open the process to amendment and you tempt legislative Republicans to give their party an outright majority on the redistricting commission with a seventh member.
Even so, the majority is getting its way. A third of the state voted Democratic, but you wouldn’t know it from a Legislature that is 80 percent Republican. This refusal to respect communities of interest in favor of fealty to county lines established when Idaho was a smaller, rural state is well on its way toward drowning the minority voice. — M.T.