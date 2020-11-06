An October surprise is political shorthand for an event that comes late in a campaign that can alter the election results.
There are two varieties.
First is the October surprise engineered by an incumbent, who uses the power of his office to create a buzz to help his electoral prospects.
The most famous example occurred in 1972, when President Richard Nixon’s national security adviser, Henry Kissinger, went before the public to declare “peace is at hand” after more than seven years of combat in Vietnam. It turned out Kissinger was premature; the Paris Peace Accords were not signed until January 1973, but Nixon went on to claim a 49-state reelection victory.
But there is a second variation of the October surprise that candidates dread — the outside leak or news event that stalls a campaign’s momentum. That fate befell President George W. Bush shortly before the 2000 election when his 1976 drunken driving arrest was disclosed. It may have tightened the race in the final days.
But now there’s something new under the sun. Call it a hybrid. The incumbents generate their own October surprise but it boomerangs.
Case in point: the Asotin County commissioners’ decision to announce a new county jail site two weeks before the election.
All three incumbents — Brian Shinn, Chris Seubert and Chuck Whitman — were up for reelection. Two, Shinn and Seubert were opposed by Brad Gary and Mike Henze, respectively. Whitman ran unopposed.
Heading into the last leg of the campaign, the county seemed poised to locate its new jail along Sixth Avenue and Evans Road. On the plus side, it aligned with the county’s pledge to keep the project at its $13.7 million projected cost. The idea was to build on land the county already owned, where infrastructure — sewer, water and internet —was in place. On the negative side, some neighbors proclaimed: not in our backyard.
Then on Oct. 19, the game changed.
Worried about excavation costs that could approach $1.6 million at the preferred site, the commissioners found something cheaper. For $1.4 million, they proposed to obtain a 6.4-acre lot near the intersection of 14th Street and Port Drive.
“I’m confident, after much research and due diligence, that the 14th Street site is in the best interest of the county, and the most cost effective,” Whitman said at the time.
From there, however, things went off the rails and the commissioners found themselves engaged in damage control.
Many of the coalition members who helped pass the 0.3 percent sales tax increase to fund a 30-year bond were on the outside looking in.
Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence got nothing more than a “courtesy call” before the county commissioners made their decision.
Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman found out about the decision the next morning when he read the Lewiston Tribune.
The same went for jail finance committee member Trae Turner.
“The city of Clarkston doesn’t dispute the viability of the property or whether the county should purchase it,” Clarkston City Clerk Steve Austin said. “What we want is transparency and for the public to have input. Residents and businesses in that area are saying they didn’t have a voice in this process. The city has an obligation to its taxpayers to make sure the public safety tax money is being used appropriately.”
Not only was the opaque nature of the commissioners’ decision-making drawing fire, but so were some of the numbers. Austin challenged the idea that the new site was cheaper.
And the arrangements leave the commissioners looking more than a little hypocritical. How, Austin wants to know, could they be so adamantly opposed to the Nez Perce Tribe acquiring the Clarkston Golf and Country Club because it diminished the county’s tax base when the new jail site could impose the same challenges on the city?
So you can understand Seubert bristlting at the suggestion that the decision was politically motivated. However cynical, the smart political play here would have had the commissioners keeping their decision under wraps until the votes had been cast.
Fortunately for them, this October surprise did not alter the election. Shinn prevailed over Gary by a margin of 69 to 31 percent while Seubert beat Henze by the same percentage.
But the remedy is simple enough: The more inclusive and transparent this process, the better. — M.T.