Doug Wilson, pastor of Moscow’s Christ Church, appears to be a better student of Saul Alinsky than of Jesus Christ.
Yes, that Saul Alinsky.
The left-of-center community organizer’s challenges to the establishment to this day fuel conservative rage.
For instance, House Speaker Newt Gingrich vilified Alinsky during the 2012 presidential campaign as the source of many of the nation’s ills — including inspiring then-President Barack Obama’s professional career: “The centerpiece of this campaign, I believe, is American exceptionalism versus the radicalism of Saul Alinsky, ... Saul Alinsky’s radicalism is at the heart of Obama.”
Former Republican presidential candidate and current Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tied Alinsky to Hillary Clinton in 2016: “This is a nation where our Pledge of Allegiance says we are one nation under God. This is a nation where every coin in our pocket and every bill in our wallets say: ‘In God we Trust.’ So, are we willing to elect someone as president who has, as their role model, somebody who acknowledges Lucifer?”
Even if Alinsky deserves half the reputation conservatives have given him, he surely would never gone as far as Wilson and his Christ Church acolytes went on Thursday — by forcing a storekeeper to choose between the well-being of his customers and employees or trying to stay alive in an economy stifled by the COVID-19 pandemic and consumers who may just stay home and make their purchases online.
Nor was Alinksy the kind of person who would endanger the public health by flouting Moscow’s attempt to contain a contagious virus with a face-mask mandate.
But Wilson, whose followers infamously challenged that ordinance earlier this year outside city hall, followed Alinksy’s hardball tactics when he targeted Tri-State Outfitters — a small retailer that the pastor told his flock was facing challenges. Whatever his intent, Wilson did not confront a major chain with the means to send him on his way without a second’s regret.
Tri-State ultimately closed its doors shortly after Wilson’s crew appeared at around 11:20 a.m. The store locked its doors, until 3 p.m., with two or three employees standing outside to admit only those customers who donned a mask.
“Please understand that we will not put our employees and fellow customers’ health at risk — the short-term profit is not worth the long-term risk,” Tri-State Outfitters President and CEO Joe Power wrote in a Facebook post. “In fact, the ‘financial reality’ (that Wilson referred to in an earlier text) of us keeping our business open depends on our staff staying healthy — our employees being put needlessly at risk is actually devastating to our business.”
Anyone in the service of Christ would be more inclined to think of those employees — or others — who are facing economic hardship. What about those who have lost jobs or income? Or are facing eviction? Or whose unemployment benefits are about to run out?
Would a church operating in Jesus’ name orient itself toward taking care of those in need — or at least avoid undermining the livelihoods of anyone else?
A Christian would call those people the “least of these.”
A student of Alinksy would observe: “Last guys don’t finish nice.”
A Christian would remember: “Love does no evil to the neighbor; hence, love is the fulfillment of the law.”
Alinksy would cite the third of his “Rules for Radicals”: “Whenever possible, go outside the experience of an opponent. Here you want to cause confusion, fear and retreat.”
Jesus said: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
In his fifth rule, Alinsky advised: “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.”
Jesus said: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”
Alinsky said: “Keep the pressure on. Use different tactics and actions and use all events of the period for your purpose.”
If Wilson consulted his Bible, he’d read: “If anyone says, ‘I love God,’ but hates his brother, he is a liar; for whoever does not love a brother whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen. This is the commandment we have from him: whoever loves God must also love his brother.”
Reading from Alinksy, however, Wilson would be more inclined to “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, polarize it. Don’t try to attack abstract corporations or bureaucracies. Identify a responsible individual. Ignore attempts to shift or spread the blame.”
Wilson ought to quit his masquerade as a Christian. If he chooses to be forthright about it, he’s got a bright future ahead as a community organizer. — M.T.