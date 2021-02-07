In 1861, South Carolina started the Civil War to dissolve the union.
Since then, the state has spent more than a century promoting “the Cause” and the Confederate soldiers who waged it.
The Statehouse at Columbia has a handful of monuments. Another dozen are located throughout the state’s courthouses.
Scattered among its cities and towns are 40 more.
Added to that are the more than three dozen roads and highways that honor the Confederacy.
Nine schools pay tribute to those who waged war to preserve human slavery.
What’s that got to do with Idaho , which did not become a state until 1890 and is demonstrably outside the Deep South?
Maybe there’s a stream named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. If so, that’s an issue for the U.S. Forest Service.
Oh, there’s always the town of Dixie.
Other than that, Idaho makes no prominent recognition to Lee, Jefferson Davis, Stonewall Jackson or even Nathan Bedford Forrest.
If there is, you can bet Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, has prompted someone working in the field of Idaho history to scramble in search of it.
Okuniewicz is the freshman legislator who wants to import a little bit of the Palmetto State to Idaho — precisely, the 20-year-old Heritage Act.
Under that law, it takes a supermajority of South Carolina lawmakers to excise a piece of the Confederacy. The last time it happened was more than five years ago when revulsion over the nine Emanuel AME parishioners who were massacred by a white supremacist led to removing the Confederate battle flag from the state’s official emblem.
Okuniewicz thinks that would be a swell idea for Idaho.
Wednesday, he got the House State Affairs Committee to endorse his bill giving the Legislature the final say about changing any “Revolutionary War, War of 1812, Mexican War, Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, Native American or African American history monuments or memorials” that were on state land or any property owned by the state’s subdivisions — such as cities and counties — prior to July 1, 2021.
But there’s more.
Okuniewicz adds the following to the Legislature’s jurisdiction: the names of schools, streets, bridges, structures, parks, preserves or reserves “dedicated in memory of or named for any historic figure or historic event” that is located on state land or on property owned by local government prior to July 1.
Okuniewicz says any alteration should require the approval of the Legislature — but not the governor.
He may be new to the Legislature, but Okuniewicz is just the latest adherent to the idea that there can’t be too many legislative fingers in too many pies.
During the years, lawmakers have exercised a “we know best” doctrine that has preempted local governments from passing minimum wage ordinances, banning plastic bags and imposed limits on where they can raise money — and how much.
So what happens if a community remodels its library and renames it in honor of the leader who championed the project?
Or a school board decides to honor a retiring principal by renaming the local high school?
Say a county commission goes the extra mile by rounding up the resources and political will to update its decrepit courthouse. If the community wants to put new names on the plaque, will it require an act of the Idaho Legislature?
What about a park? If the name is changed from Soldier’s Field to Community Park, will the mayor need to hire a lobbyist to get Okuniewicz and his colleagues to sign off?
How many bridges, buildings, parks and monuments, not to mention the miles of highway are we talking about here? Between setting the state budget, clipping the governor’s wings, interfering with the pandemic emergency response and picking costly lawsuits with other constitutional officers, where are legislators supposed to find time for a half-dozen or so nameplates each year? — M.T.