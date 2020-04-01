Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has delivered a safer election.
But as the state and counties struggle to conduct the May 19 primary in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, they should remain sensitive to a looming problem: Their chosen remedy could suppress the vote.
That’s not a dig at Denney, who deserves credit for steering a path forward in trying times. But it should serve as a cautionary tale as Idaho — and the country — contemplate how to conduct the fall presidential election.
Last week, Denney urged Gov. Brad Little to delay the primary for at least a month and move to a system that would allow people to vote at home.
At a time when people are under Little’s order to remain at home and practice social distancing, staging a traditional election was a nonstarter.
“The recommendations by federal, state and local public health authorities to limit public interactions makes the use of traditional polling places on Election Day extremely hazardous if not logistically impossible,” Denney wrote on Friday. “The use of polling places presents a particular challenge in light of the danger we now face as a result of the coronavirus. Election Day regularly serves as the largest public event held in Idaho. On any given Election Day, hundreds if not thousands of voters from all walks of life come and go, sharing common materials and space in over 900 polling places across our state.”
So there was concern for the health of voters and poll workers as well as the prospect that many traditional polling places — presumably public schools and churches — may be off-limits to public gatherings.
“Due to these concerns, we see Idaho’s absentee voting process as a safer means to conduct this election under (Little’s) declaration of emergency,” Denney continued. “As you know, absentee voting is not my preferred way to conduct an election. ... However, given the current circumstances, it seems prudent to take advantage of this process in order to protect our voters.”
Little agreed with Denney’s solution, but not his timetable. The governor questioned whether the delay was legal.
So the election, by absentee balloting, will proceed as scheduled in about six weeks.
And while the process will undoubtedly alleviate public health concerns, it is far from optimal.
The best solution would be vote by mail, the process followed in Washington state.
Think of that system as an opt-out. If you’re registered to vote, you get the ballot. Then it’s up to you whether to fill it out and have it post-marked by Election Day.
Absentee balloting has a subtle difference. You have to opt-in. If you don’t request the ballot, you won’t get it. Throw in the added complications stemming from Idaho’s closed Republican primary. In order to participate in the GOP balloting, voters must formally affiliate with the party. Typically, unaffiliated voters have that option available to them — as do unregistered voters — at the polls. The last day to pre- register is April 24.
While the onus remains on voters to apply for an absentee ballot, the secretary of state is attempting to speed the process along. Applications are available on IdahoVotes.gov or at county clerks or websites.
And unlike vote by mail, absentee ballots must be returned for collection by Election Day. Since most courthouse offices are closed, they can be left at a dropbox.
One problem here is obvious. In a state where one party dominates, the GOP primary is Idaho’s de facto election. But turnout is notoriously low and the makeup of the electorate tends to be older and more partisan. For instance, there are 21,000 registered voters in Nez Perce County. Two years ago, fewer than 5,000 people voted.
Taking the time to get an absentee ballot — or even knowing how to obtain one — probably will narrow the funnel even more.
So here are a few suggestions floating around that could ease the crunch:
l Extend the registration deadline.
l Get out the word. For instance, have Denney mail out absentee ballot request forms en masse. Many county clerks lack the resources to mount that effort on their own.
“We intend to do a couple of mailings inviting people to request an absentee ballot,” Denney told Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press. “And I suspect that there will be some PSAs and that kind of stuff that we put out as well to get people to go that way.”
l Give voters the opportunity to mail in their ballots by Election Day. Slowing the tabulation is a reasonable trade off for encouraging as many people as possible to vote.
Obviously, this has more wrinkles than vote-by-mail. If voting at home is still required by November, that’s where Denney and the country ought to be headed. — M.T.