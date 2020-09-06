It is no double standard to say that the same Idaho criminal justice system that treated the 2014-15 “Add the Words” state Capitol protesters with empathy, respect and leniency should not throw the book at Ammon Bundy and his fellow anarchists.
Not only does Bundy deserve a robust prosecution that, if successful, results in him occupying a county jail cell for as long as possible, but it would go a long way toward restoring public trust in the system.
As the Idaho Statesman’s Nicole Foy reported last week, activists on the left believe Bundy got kid glove treatment when he and his fellow insurgents forced their way in to the House gallery during the Legislature’s special session, breaking a door window in the process. Many of those civil rights protesters in 2014-15 got arrested and were hauled before a judge.
By the time they appeared in Ada County Magistrate Judge Michael Oths’ courtroom, the “Add the Words” protesters could show:
l A legitimate cause — Not only had Idaho’s lawmakers turned a blind eye toward rectifying legal discrimination on the job, in housing and in public accommodations for the LBGTQ community, but they had refused to even hold a public hearing on adding the words “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to Idaho’s human rights act.
l A sound strategy — From Henry David Thoreau to Martin Luther King Jr., the idea of civil disobedience has been an American tradition. It does not mean you break the law with impunity. You break the law, suffer the punishment and draw the greater public’s attention to an injustice. In this particular manifestation of civil disobedience, Add the Words protesters linked arms at the entrance of a legislative chamber and — with their hands symbolically covering their mouths — denied legislators access. That forced police to arrest them.
l Restraint — Months, maybe years before they engaged in this tactic, the protesters trained themselves to de-escalate the situation. They spoke with civility and respect to police. They avoided physically contacting anyone. And they asked not to be touched themselves.
l Respect for the rule of law— They submitted to arrest and detention.
In the case of the 2014 protesters, only those who had repeatedly engaged in the civil disobedience — about two dozen among about 190 overall participants — faced actual prosecution. Oths imposed minimal fines between $70 and about $150 as well as some community service ranging from 20 to 70 hours.
Then he did something else.
He gave the protesters the forum their elected representatives had denied them. A mother of a gay son spoke of his suicide. A gay man expressed what life in straight Idaho was like.
And when it ended, the judge expressed his own admiration for what they were doing: “It does take some guts to stand up in civil disobedience and take the penalty, and I respect that.”
Bundy deserves anything but. Civil disobedience was the last thing on his agenda.
Violence and mayhem surround him — whether it was a standoff with federal officials at Bunkerville, Nev., in 2014, his armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore., two years later, his stalking of a Meridian police officer at his home in April, or bullying his way into the Southwest District Health Department in Caldwell in July.
Accompanying Bundy to the Statehouse were people who were openly carrying firearms.
They came to disrupt and to disturb, possibly more.
Maybe the fact that they emerged from the first day of protests free from arrest confirms what some suspect about preferential treatment. After all, some lawmakers — notably Reps. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, and Judy Boyle, R-Midvale — are allies.
Perhaps legislative leaders and the security detail feared Bundy was capable of doing much more than breaking a window.
Or it could simply be that barging into a gallery and making a spectacle of oneself merely violates legislative rules of decorum. Not until Bundy and some of his acolytes actually broke a statute — such as refusing to follow a lawful order to leave — could they be detained.
In any event, Bundy twice ended up handcuffed and carried off the Capitol.
Along with two of his acolytes, he’s charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Bundy also is accused of resisting arrest and obstructing a police officer. If convicted, he could face another year in confinement.
With Bundy, you can never be confident that justice will prevail. But if it does, prosecutors should secure a sentence as lengthy as the law will allow.
That will serve the interest of deterrence. And every day Bundy is locked up, the people of Idaho will feel safer. — M.T.