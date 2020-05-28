Considering the past 25 years, you could make a fairly convincing argument for revamping Idaho’s education hierarchy.
First there was state Superintendent of Public Instruction Anne C. Fox. Elected in 1994, this Republican’s credibility was shredded early in her term.
Next came Marilyn Howard, who had credibility and expertise in spades. But she was a Democrat in a Republican state and the State Board of Education, under the leadership of GOP operative Blake Hall, fought Howard at every turn.
Howard’s replacement, Tom Luna, was steeped in partisan politics and got along splendidly with the Legislature. But he so alienated educators and the public that his entire agenda was rebuked in a historic referendum vote.
Now in her second term, Luna’s successor, Republican Sherri Ybarra, clings to her office by narrow margins. While she enjoys more support among teachers, Ybarra is a dud in the Legislature — where she’s remembered for a disastrous early budget presentation and playing a passive role regarding a new school funding formula — a mission one of her predecessors, Jerry Evans, dominated in the mid-1990s.
Layered throughout is more than a century of ambiguity. Voters elect the state schools superintendent, but to do what? Although there is a traditional split of authority — the superintendent implements policies that others make — its formal powers are few.
Under a seasoned officeholder such as Evans, the job can have considerable sway. If the office is occupied by someone such as Fox, it can become little more than a glorified cheerleader.
So perhaps it’s time to ask: Does Idaho still need a post that dates back to territorial days? Should it be folded into the governor’s office or the State Board? Or should it be empowered with specific responsibilities that can not be transferred to a board of gubernatorial appointees, legislators or governors?
There’s a reasonable remedy — a constitutional amendment. The process begins through formal, public hearings before legislative committees — presumably the education panels in the House and Senate. As it winds through the House and Senate — where an amendment requires a two-thirds majority in each chamber — and then to the voters in the next general election, all sides would have their opportunity to be heard. Presumably, anyone with an interest would be consulted.
Surprises?
Not likely.
Contrast that open, public, orderly process with the chaos that has ensued these past three months.
Just as the Legislature was wrapping up its session in March, the budget-writing committee passed two bills that swapped 18 of Ybarra’s IT and data management staffers — along with the $2.7 million that paid them — over to the State Board.
Ybarra, who contends it was a fait accompli, attempted to fend off the move through back-channel interventions. Unlike other committees, the budget panel does not take formal public testimony before it passes bills. Moreover, once those measures reach the House and Senate floors, they usually sail to routine passage.
Without a formal airing of the issue, taxpayers may have asked if this was making a mountain out of molehill. After all, it was merely 18 out of 135 people working at Ybarra’s office.
However, it was 18 out of 21 people assigned to technology. The loss, Ybarra maintains, impedes practically everything she does.
The legislative budget panel is not adverse to flexing its muscles to express its displeasure with state agencies. So it’s possible this rattling of Ybarra’s cage had unforeseen consequences.
Or there could be a darker motive. In her lawsuit, the state superintendent insists budget-writers knew exactly what they were doing. Rather than go through the laborious process of amending the state constitution, the budget panel removed what Ybarra calls the “nerve center” of her department.
That lawsuit is going to be costly. As Idaho Education News’ Kevin Richert reported, Ybarra’s lawyer, former Attorney General David Leroy, is on track to earn $400 an hour up to $200,000.
Meanwhile the Boise law firm representing the Legislature, Holland and Hart, has already collected more than $16,000 — and that’s before it filed any paperwork, Richert noted.
If spending tax dollars on both sets of lawyers isn’t enough, consider the timing: The COVID-19 pandemic has crushed the economy. The school budget is already about $99 million short. It could get worse. There’s still the matter of whether and how much to reopen the public schools next fall. Meanwhile, the financially precarious institutions of higher learning — one of the state board’s primary responsibilities — may next grapple with students and student tuition dollars that do not show up in August.
The last thing anyone needs is another turf war over education.
Ironically, the Idaho Supreme Court may settle whether the state superintendent has real, constitutional authority that can not be abrogated by a panel of part-time citizen lawmakers — or is merely an elected figurehead.
Voters should have decided that at the ballot box. But they’ve been sidelined by yet another round of palace intrigue in Boise. — M.T.