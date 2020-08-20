There is a lot of pressure on the people running schools in Lewiston and elsewhere to reopen in-person classroom instruction even with the COVID-19 pandemic raging outside.
Above all is the sense that what children have lost these past five months may be irreplaceable.
Maybe you’re slipping behind academically. There’s a digital divide in Idaho. Families without the means to adequately access online learning stand to lose the most. But the longer a student avoids the classroom, the more slippage occurs. It’s not uncommon for a student to forget half of what he learned the year before during the summer break.
With extra effort, those losses may be reversed.
But how do you replace months spent socially isolated?
If you spend a semester or two cooped up at home, how does that undermine your ability to forge friendships? Or how to work within a group? Or even how to deal with a downright unfriendly antagonist? It’s not the same if you’re spending too much time alone or in a virtual reality.
What about the student who depends on school for mental health or social services — or just a nutritious breakfast and lunch he might lack at home?
For many children, school is a refuge from mistreatment and abuse at home. Because of what they observe in the classroom, teachers are responsible for filing about 20 percent of the child abuse reports in this country.
“Among the things we’ve given up to this pandemic, it’s become clear, are our children’s external worlds, and some of their mental health, and much of their joy,” Chavi Eve Karkowsky, a New York physician who battled the worst of the coronavirus outbreak last spring, wrote in the Atlantic. “We gave that all up, often without noticing. And now we have to live with that, until we make it right again.”
Children, at least the vast majority of them, won’t become seriously ill from COVID-19.
But at some point after they’re exposed to the virus — somewhere between 3 and 7 days — they’ll become infectious but asymptomatic. They’ll bring the virus home. The cycle repeats itself before an older, more vulnerable adult will show signs of infection. Two weeks later, it could lead to a serious illness and hospitalization.
The state has a lower margin for error. Idaho’s infection rate — 0.96 percent— is higher than all of its neighbors, except Montana. So what happens a little more than a month from now if it turns out communities such as Lewiston, that opened up to in-person instruction — gambled wrong?
For whatever reason — too few students take mask-wearing or social distancing seriously — if the pandemic rages, the outcome will be clear. Communities will pivot back to the distant learning model that may be deleterious to how many young people grow up.
It didn’t have to be this way.
On May 29, Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home order kept bars closed and limited social gatherings to 10 or fewer. The state reported 31 new cases, with a cumulative total of 2,803.
The following day, Little moved the state into Stage 3 — which allowed bars to reopen and groups of up to 50 people.
By June 30, Idaho had 341 new cases, with a total of 6,117.
A month later, the state’s daily count was 201 new cases with a total of 20,721.
Monday, Idaho reported 250 new cases with a total of 27,942.
Faced with a choice between opening bars or schools, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman observed, the country chose bars.
“And the cost of those parties and open bars extends beyond the thousands of Americans who will be killed or suffer permanent health damage as a result of COVID-19’s resurgence,” Krugman wrote. “The botched reopening has also endangered something that, unlike drinking in groups, can’t be suspended without doing long-run damage to in-person education.”
Krugman titled that column “America drank away its children’s future.”
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said the same thing; “If you are a red state and you want to get your schools open, you can ask yourself the question — you have a choice. You can either close the bars or close the schools.”
That’s far less draconian than the six-week total lockdown Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, and Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, have recommended. It’s hard to fathom a country polarized about wearing face masks embarking on such a course.
But if it’s a choice between bars and schools — why not close the bars? That will work a hardship on businesses, no question about it. Expect Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin to raise a stink. But whatever happens, the people who own and work in bars are adults. They have a better chance of landing on their feet.
You only get to be a kid once. — M.T.