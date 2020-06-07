It’s unrelenting the way Idaho continues to shift more of the property tax burden onto your household budget.
If you’re looking for relief in your mailbox this week, you won’t find it.
Take Nez Perce County, for example.
Those property tax assessments headed your way show an average 9 percent increase. For that, you can blame the economy — where demand for owner-occupied homes remains hot. But it seems you can’t give away commercial property.
It gets worse. The taxable value of your home likely rose even more.
For that, you can thank the Idaho Legislature, which fiddled around for almost 90 days before giving up on the problem and heading home.
Here are the latest numbers:
l Property tax base — The assessed value rose by $210.9 million, or nearly 5 percent, to a total of $4.61 billion.
l Owner-occupied residential property, defined as site-built homes, condominiums and manufactured homes — The assessed value expanded $214.2 million, or 9 percent, to a total of $2.59 billion.
l Everything else, such as commercial properties — The assessed value dropped $3.3 million to a total of $2.02 billion. Look no further than the hollowed-out brick-and-mortar retail sector with its abundance of vacant big box stores.
All of which mirrors a tax shift already underway across most of Idaho. For instance, Idaho homeowners were carrying 67.9 percent of the tax burden last year — the highest on record — fueled by an average 8.9 percent increase in residential property tax bills, coupled with an average 2.1 percent drop in taxes paid by owners of commercial properties.
What accelerates this trend is a pair of residential tax breaks that have not been updated for inflation.
Since 2016, the Homestead Exemption — which is supposed to shield half the value of a modest home from property taxes — has been capped at a maximum benefit of $100,000. Until then, it had been indexed to rise and fall with the housing market.
Here’s where that leaves you: Once a house is assessed at $200,000 or more, the owner pays more tax. As of last year, nearly two-thirds of Idaho homeowners faced that prospect. In other words, real estate inflation has eaten away at least one-fifth of the Homestead Exemption’s value.
Inflation has been just as vicious when it comes to the state’s property tax reduction program. Commonly known as the circuit breaker, it’s supposed to help low-income seniors and disabled people from being taxed out of their homes. But for the past 13 years, its maximum benefit has been capped at $1,320.
Two years ago, 1,100 homes in Nez Perce County were worth $200,000 or more. The median home sales price — half cost less, half cost more — was $195,700.
Last year, the $200,000-plus club grew to 1,302 members. The median home sales price was $214,750.
As of now, the number of homes assessed at $200,000 or more is 1,819. And the median sales price has climbed to $227,900.
Here’s how this works:
l Say your Normal Hill home was assessed at $177,000 last year. Your notice in the mail says it’s now valued at $198,000 — an 11.9 percent increase. Assuming tax levies remained fixed — and that’s a big “if” because levies are linked to city, county, school and other local taxing district budgets that have not been finalized — your taxes would rise by the same level because the Homestead Exemption continues to shield half of your residential value from taxation. In your case, an 11.9 percent tax increase would come to $230 a year.
l On the other hand, suppose you own another Normal Hill property now assessed at $221,000. That’s a 10. 5 percent increase over last year’s assessment of $200,000. Last year, you enjoyed the full protection of the Homestead Exemption. Now the share of your home protected by the Homestead Exemption has shrunk. So your tax bill will rise not by 10.5 percent, but 21 percent — or $455 a year.
l For the sake of argument, you have a home in the Elks Addition assessed at $357,000. That’s 14.4 percent more than last year. So the incredibly shrinking Homestead Exemption is starting to bite. It now shields about one-third of your value from taxation. Expect a 21.2 percent boost in your tax bill, or about $975 a year.
l And what about that so-called “widow woman” lawmakers claim to be so worried about? She’s living in a Lewiston home assessed at $133,471. Because her income is less than $12,591 a year, she’s entitled to the maximum $1,320 circuit breaker benefit. She’s also under the entire protection of the Homestead Exemption.
But inflation still prevails.
Her new tax bill will reach $1,446 — leaving her to find $126 from a budget that probably doesn’t stretch far enough for food, utilities and medicine.
None of this should come as a surprise. It was all spelled out to lawmakers last spring. Among those making the case for updating the Homestead Exemption and the circuit breaker was Nez Perce County Assessor Dan Anderson.
But rather than fixing the problem, lawmakers such as House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, insisted on austerity — such as freezing local government spending. All that would do is lock the property tax shift into place.
That ate up a lot of time.
After that, the usual House vs. Senate standoff guaranteed nothing would get done before final adjournment.
Now lawmakers plan to study the matter.
While they’re studying, you’ll pay more taxes. Just how much more won’t be clear until the levies are set later this year. You’ll get the bill sometime around December.
By then, of course, those same lawmakers who failed to fix this problem will have been safely reelected and embarked on a new two-year term of office. — M.T.