When Gov. Brad Little looked out for himself, he sacrificed your best interests.
With the support of his predecessors, Little on April 16 announced he would veto the GOP-led Legislature’s twin attempts to crimp his authority to act in an emergency, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.
But to throw the Legislature a bone, Little then turned around the next day and signed a bill that many believe eviscerates the voters’ ability to make their own laws via the ballot initiative.
The trade off appears to have succeeded.
Monday, with the assistance of five Republicans who changed their votes, the Senate narrowly sustained the first of Little’s two vetoes.
But what price will the voters pay?
Responding to the 2012 voter rebuke of their own anti-teacher Luna laws, the GOP lawmakers had already imposed significant impediments to qualifying the next initiative for the ballot. Not only would organizers be required to round up the signatures of 6 percent of the registered voters in the last election, but they’d also have to fan out and collect 6 percent from 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.
When Reclaim Idaho successfully met that standard and then passed Medicaid expansion over the Legislature’s objection in 2018, lawmakers essentially declared war on the initiative process.
So this new bill will require organizers to get 6 percent of the registered vote from all 35 districts.
Not only is that going to require a Herculean feat of organizing — well beyond the means of anything short of a well-funded corporate or special interest campaign — but it gives one single legislative district the ability to veto a proposed ballot measure by withholding the signatures of its citizens.
That’s supposed to favor rural districts, but it can cut both ways. Notoriously underfunded rural schools may one day appeal to Idaho voters to help them pay their higher fixed costs. This new law empowers an urban Boise legislative district to block that campaign in its infancy.
And at what cost to Little’s credibility does this come?
Voters did not want this change. Quite the contrary. Last year, 63.4 percent told the Boise State University Public Policy Survey the current initiative law was just about right.
The governor knows that.
Two years ago, when the Legislature’s “Revenge on Voters Act” sought to raise the signature collection threshold to 10 percent of registered voters statewide as well as within 32 legislative districts while slashing the deadline from 18 to six months, Little got out his veto stamp.
Then earlier this year, he hinted to the Idaho Press Club that he would take the same step.
Now, he says, the new bill “presents a much closer call.”
You can argue whether the 2021 version is worse than its predecessor, but it is certainly no better.
Contrary to what the governor states, the constitution does not give the Legislature the right to “limit” the voters’ prerogatives. Lawmakers merely have the right to set conditions and procedures.
The idea of giving one district or even a region a preference in this process is also contrary to the constitution’s recognition that “all political power is inherent in the people. Government is instituted for their equal protection and benefit. ...”
Is the governor reading into the state constitution what he wants to see?
Or is he gambling that the bill he just signed into law will be overturned between now and his 2022 reelection campaign — allowing him to placate the radical wing of his party while giving the voters time to forget his decision?
Already, there’s talk of a legal challenge based on state constitutional law. Meanwhile, Reclaim Idaho’s Luke Mayville is launching a new citizens initiative that would roll back the law to the standards in place prior to 2013 — in other words, allowing petition gatherers to round up 6 percent of the registered voters wherever they can find them.
Either way, it speaks to a governor who three years into his term still tries to be all things to all people.— M.T.