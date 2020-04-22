Professional insurrectionist Ammon Bundy, state Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, or even the mystery money man, Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman, are clueless about the fury of the coronavirus.
While they’re playing games, veteran physicians wrestle with the limitations of Idaho’s health care system. If the COVID-19 pandemic had overwhelmed the Gem State’s sparse medical resources — limited hospital beds, too few doctors per capita — they would have been involved in rationing ventilators and intensive care units to treat the deathly ill while trying to avoid getting sick themselves.
Talk to one of them. Let’s call him Dr. Westphall.
Dr. Westphall, around the time Gov. Brad Little issued his stay-at-home order, the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation was projecting Idaho might run short of ventilators when the surge hit and that 400 lives would be lost. Since then, the IHME lowered its projected number of cases, including deaths. How close did we come to being overwhelmed?
WESTPHALL: Close enough. This is a small state with fewer resources per population in critical care, hospital capacity in general and in physicians (we’re 49th out of 50 states). We could have very easily been overwhelmed.
I have to admire Gov. Little for bucking the right wing of his own party, including the crazies up north who compared him to Adolf Hitler.
The health and welfare department says more than 200 Idaho health care workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Did any of your people get sick?
WESTPHALL: No, knock on wood. Our staff in the hospital, including housekeeping, nursing staff, night staff, pharmacists, everyone has been careful. But we are burning up personal protective equipment. Those N95 masks we’re supposed to discard after each patient — we’re using them for five days and then we’re resterilizing. And in fact, there have been some questions about that lately. The method we use may leave some virus on the mask.
Imagine how much worse it could have been with a surge. With the shortage of tests — and the slow turnaround in getting results — we would have been flying by the seat of our pants. So you use full PPE on those patients until you rule them out.
Had you not flattened the curve , we would have burned up PPE and exposed our staff to more physical risks.
It’s not just PPE, ventilators or ICUs. I’ve got shortages you’d never expect — tubing, drugs — that are vital in helping patients who suffer from cardiac or respiratory issues. It’s being diverted to New York City and New Jersey, where they need it more desperately than we do.
When you hear a protester say that COVID-19 is a hoax, what do you think?
WESTPHALL: If there were a cure for stupidity, I’d get into a different branch of medicine. Come live in my world for a while.
If I told you a group of more than 1,000 people Hoffman and others gathered at the state Capitol Friday not only protested Little’s order, but openly violated the Centers for Disease Control’s protocols, what would you think?
Rather than remaining 6 feet apart, they stood shoulder to shoulder. Many of them mingled. There were several children present. Organizers told them: “We feel that wearing face masks and gloves is counterproductive to the movement, and therefore should be avoided.”
WESTPHALL: Some are going to get sick. Put 1,000 people together, you’re going to see some cases because of what we know about asymptomatic carriers.
If they all wanted to go home and quarantine for two weeks, they would have helped with herd immunity.
It’s difficult for me to understand the inability to look at your own behavior and the impact that can have on others’ lives. If you’re young and healthy, you’re probably going to get over this. But who are you going to infect in the meantime?
It’s not the 30-year-old who will die from this for the most part. It’s the person who is 60 with hypertension and diabetes who is going to suffer. Those are the people I’m going to see in the ICU.
That could be your grandmother.
Are you worried, then, that the public’s commitment to flattening the curve in Idaho is waning and we may have another spike in cases?
WESTPHALL: Sure, a fringe group showed up at our Capitol. But the vast majority of people are still at home. They graciously endure hardship for the greater good.
That is the one thing that is so reaffirming about this whole mess. After being divided for so long, I think we have come together.
You can spend all your energy emotionally focusing on the fringe. Or you can do what Mister Rogers said: Look for the helpers.
I think we’re better than the fringe out there. — M.T.