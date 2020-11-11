Idaho Gov. Brad Little has a choice to make.
He can impose a statewide face mask mandate.
Or he can stand by while the state’s health care system becomes so overwhelmed with COVID-19 infections that it must decide who gets help and who dies for the lack of it.
So says the State of Idaho Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SIDMAC), which last week informed the governor: “A statewide masking requirement, combined with the other social distancing measures and limitation on group gatherings, is our only hope of avoiding disaster.”
SIDMAC is the group of health care professionals the state charged with drawing up the plans to ration lifesaving health care if resources become scarce.
“This is a grim task none of us would ever choose to undertake, but it was necessary to create a uniform, rational and ethical response statewide,” the panel wrote on Nov. 3. “We hoped implementation of these standards would never be necessary, but as you are well aware, the state’s recent increase in COVID-19 cases and attendant increase in hospitalizations have brought us very close to meeting the guidelines for crisis implementation.”
Here’s why: Idaho’s positivity rate — the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive for infections — is the fourth highest in the nation. According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, Idaho is coming in at 38.6 percent — behind only South Dakota at 54.3 percent, Iowa at 48 percent and Kansas at 41.3 percent.
The optimal positivity rate, according to the World Health Organization, is no more than 5 percent during a two-week period.
By contrast, Montana — where Gov. Steve Bullock has gone to court to compel businesses to enforce the state’s face mask mandate or close down — has a positivity rate of 18.1 percent.
Utah — where Gov. Gary Herbert issued a face mask mandate and limited social gatherings to household-only events — reports that 18 percent of its tests are coming back positive for COVID-19.
Idaho has relatively fewer resources to check this pandemic. According to Kaiser Family Foundation, Idaho has 1.9 intensive care units per 10,000 people, among the nation’s lowest. Montana has 2.4 ICUs per 10,000 and Utah has 2.2 ICUs per 10,000 people.
Infrastructure is one thing. But how do you compensate for stretched medical staff members who either come down with the virus or simply begin to wear down under the stress?
This is no longer hypothetical.
Twice now — for 12 hours on Oct. 31 and and again for 12 hours last weekend — St. Luke’s Magic Valley hospital in Twin Falls went on diversion status. In other words, it could not accept patients from other hospitals, nor did it have enough room for all the patients who needed treatment. A handful of patients was transferred elsewhere, mostly Boise.
Meanwhile, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls went on diversion status for about 12 hours on Thursday.
Regional health districts in Caldwell, Boise, Twin Falls and Coeur d’Alene say they are confronting so many COVID-19 cases they can’t keep up, creating backlogs and stopping them from contacting all new reported cases.
The latest is Public Health—-Idaho North Central District. In its backyard is Nez Perce County, which according to the state coronavirus website, has Idaho’s highest seven-day moving average incident rate at 125.2 per 100,000 population.
So what would rationing look like?
Something like this: A patient suffering from COVID-19 enters the hospital. The question is asked: Is he “actively dying or certain to die?” If the answer is yes, then the response is to “provide comfort care only; minimize interventions that ‘prolong life.’ ”
Or say a patient presents a “poor prognosis relative to others in care.” Perhaps there are not enough resources to treat two COVID-19 patients in deep distress — a man in his early 60s with lung cancer and a woman in her 40s in reasonably good health. If “demand limits all resources,” then the choice is to provide the lung cancer patient with “comfort care only.”
This is not the first time the care providers have approached the governor, but they kept their earlier face mask mandate recommendation private.
Then, the governor did not reply.
This time, his spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison, told the Post Register of Idaho Falls: “Gov. Little believes it is critical that we each choose to wear a mask to protect our neighbors and loved ones, and to keep our economy and schools open.”
Warnings don’t get much more serious than the one SIDMAC has issued. Why is Little ignoring it? — M.T.