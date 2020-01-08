Judging from the State of the State address he delivered Monday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little may be the strongest advocate for public education to serve in that office in a generation.
The problem is, Little is merely the governor.
He can — and has — inventoried the promise and needs of Idaho’s youngest citizens, sometimes with considerable eloquence.
For instance:
l “As state elected leaders, our constitutional obligation to K-12 public education is clear. Article IX, Section 1 states it is our duty ‘to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.’ But we also have a moral obligation to all our youngest citizens.”
You should not require a state constitutional mandate to do the right thing. Unfortunately, too many lawmakers have ignored that obligation — while the state Supreme Court remains passive.
Over the years, the share of the state’s personal income devoted to public schools has dropped by about 25 percent in order to pay for tax cuts. As the Pew Charitable Trust noted, Idaho is still 11 percent short of what it spent on each student before the Great Recession began more than a decade ago. And Idaho’s per pupil expenditures remain 50th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
l “I subscribe to the view that it is better to prepare children today than to repair them later.”
That’s not only wise, but it is demonstrably true. Invest a dollar today in helping younger children succeed in school and you will reap dividends many times over in productive citizens and reduced social costs.
But Idaho is among four states — including New Hampshire, South Dakota and Wyoming — that invests nothing in early childhood education. In fact, the law forbids schools from spending any part of their state appropriations on pre-kindergarten programs. Where those programs exist, local property tax dollars pay the costs.
At the same time, Idaho pays only for a half-day kindergarten. Many districts, including Lewiston, have expanded to an all-day program because it enables children to make more progress.
But lawmakers are reluctant. In fact, the GOP legislators who served on Little’s task force either abstained or opposed its recommendations, including promoting all-day kindergarten.
l “When we commit to giving students a strong start and provide local schools the flexibility to determine how best to achieve it, we see progress. But still too many students across the state are falling behind. About 12,000 kindergartners are not on track to read when they show up on day one.”
What Little left unsaid is even gloomier. The trend is heading in the wrong direction.
When the school year began, 57 percent of the children who showed up for their first day of kindergarten failed to test proficient on the Idaho Reading Indicator. In other words, they were not adequately prepared to learn. A year ago, it was 55 percent.
But rather than expanding kindergarten, the best Little can hope for is shoring up last year’s gains in his literacy initiative, which gave some schools the means to pay for an all-day program.
l “We cannot simply rely on the good hearts of teachers any longer to retain an effective teaching workforce in Idaho. We must pay them competitively.”
In other words, Idaho’s leaders are not being kind or generous in raising teacher pay; they’re responding to a job market. And despite efforts to boost pay in the Gem State, its educators could better their prospects by moving to any of 40 states — including most of Idaho’s neighbors.
l “Your property taxes shoulder a growing share of teacher salaries and operating expenses in our school districts. It’s out of balance and not sustainable.”
Increasingly, the price of maintaining programs and keeping qualified, experienced teachers in the classroom involves raising local supplemental property taxes to cover gaps in the state support. The total is now $214 million statewide — besting last year’s record of $202.2 million.
Little has proposed spending $7.7 million to bring beginning teacher pay to $40,000 and another $30 million as a down payment on improving the salaries of veteran teachers, who had been left behind.
In short, Little’s 4.1 percent education budget increase is more modest than his rhetoric.
But what choice does he have? When his predecessor, Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and the 2018 Legislature passed another round of income tax cuts, they set the state on its current path of austerity. You can nibble around the edges — a few dollars for teacher pay here, a few more for rainy day funds there — but it doesn’t alter the basic equation. Rather than invest the fruits of an economic boom on the future, Idaho’s leadership chose to cash in today.
Until the day comes when Idahoans elect a Legislature that agrees with Little’s world view, he’ll be limited to delivering aspirational speeches and settling for incremental progress.