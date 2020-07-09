Idaho Gov. Brad Little has about $200 million in a pot of money the feds provided in coronavirus relief.
He’s willing to share that with cities and counties, provided they cut taxes by an equal amount.
Just the same, some local officials seem reluctant to accept it.
For one thing, it’s not an even trade. As the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence reported on Sunday, cities and counties will get a portion of their bills paid — in return for a freeze on everything they spend in property taxes.
Take Nez Perce County, for instance.
Little’s package would cover personnel costs involved in public health and public safety. For the county, that means its support toward Public Health-Idaho North Central District and first-responders, such as patrol deputies, jailers and probation staff. To cover about 28 percent of its property tax-supported budget, the county would forego collecting the 3 percent increase allowed on its entire property tax budget for inflation plus any revenues it deferred to collect in the past — otherwise known as foregone taxes.
In all, that could add up to almost $800,000.
Meanwhile, the tax relief is good for one year. When the money’s gone, local officials get all the blame for a resumption in property tax increases.
They’re expected to act without complete information. The governor wants a commitment by July 17 — weeks before it’s clear how much revenue local governments will collect from the liquor dispensary, sales taxes and highway funds. Typically, Nez Perce County produces its draft budget for public hearing in late July. Final adoption doesn’t come until after Labor Day.
For all that, the package falls short of addressing Idaho’s key property tax problem — the ever expanding squeeze on homeowners.
The market for homes in this state is robust. For instance, buyers bid up the value of homes in Nez Perce County by an average 9 percent last year.
At the same time, the assessed value on all other properties in Nez Perce County actually dropped about $3.3 million last year — fueled in large part by the hollowing out of the area’s retail sector.
That alone would account for a tax shift from commercial to residential property owners. But state policy has accelerated the trend.
During the past four years, the Legislature’s freeze on the Homestead Exemption has eroded its value. The tax break is supposed to shield half of a modest home’s value from taxation. Lawmakers capped its maximum benefit at $100,000. So, as more homes rise past the $200,000 benchmark, their owners pay a greater share of taxes.
Likewise, the state’s property tax reduction program, commonly known as the circuit breaker, hasn’t been adjusted for inflation in 13 years. Its maximum benefit remains fixed at $1,320.
As a result, Idaho homeowners now pay a record 67.9 percent of the property taxes in their state.
Whatever opportunity lawmakers had to address those issues got squandered during a legislative session that focused on the wrong issue — imposing austerity on local units of government.
On his own, Little can change none of that.
Nonetheless, when Little spreads $200 million of property tax relief around to homeowner and non-homeowner alike — while demanding spending concessions from local governments — he’s going down the same path.
Again, take Nez Perce County as an example. Were the county to accept Little’s offer, here’s what it would mean:
l The owner of a home assessed at $200,000 would save $142.86 a year.
l The owner of a $300,000 house would save $285.72 a year.
l Clearwater Paper, on the other hand, would save about $656,480 in the taxes that go to the county.
l Vista Outdoor’s taxes to Nez Perce County would drop about $119,278.
That’s only one example and it does not take into account other taxing districts, such as the city of Lewiston. But it does serve to illustrate how tax relief will get diluted beyond homeowners who need it most.
Just the same, an election is coming up so don’t be surprised if several local politicians accept Little’s terms. Can you imagine the kind of campaign sound bite that awaits any incumbent county official who dares to refuse? — M.T.