If health care were a service, the primary goal would be to keep people healthy and to see that they live long and productive lives. Health care dollars would be spent on delivering health care.
If health care were a profession, then the people who provide it would be making the decisions based on what’s best for the patients, not the administrators and not the shareholders.
But if health care were a business, then it would be all about money. More health care dollars would be diverted to administrative overhead, contract negotiations, lawyers and advertising budgets. People and their well-being would simply be a commodity — an interchangeable one at that.
In the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, that debate is settled.
The people calling the shots at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, a for-profit outfit owned by Lifepoint Health Inc., of Brentwood, Tenn., and Regence BlueShield of Idaho, which answers to Cambia Health Solutions, based in Portland, Ore., are focused on the bottom line.
After a 90-day impasse, the two sides agreed on only one thing in tearing up their contract: They’re willing to hold 15,000 Regence customers hostage.
As of today, anyone with a Regence insurance card is out-of-network at the only hospital in the valley that offers obstetrics, oncology and cardiac services. They can either pay St. Joe’s more — or travel at some inconvenience if not risk to a hospital under contract with Regence.
All doubts disappeared on Wednesday when both sides unleashed broadsides at each other in the terminology bean counters employ. As the Lewiston Tribune’s Elaine Williams reported:
l Regence spokesman Lou Riepl said his firm offered four different proposals. “To date, LifePoint has not shown an inclination to pursue a middle ground with us,” Riepl said. “Still, we remain committed to arriving at an updated agreement that hospital leadership agrees fairly balances their needs with the affordability concerns of the broader community.”
l Hospital spokeswoman Samantha “Sam” Skinner said Regence was taking advantage of the hospital and consumers. “In recent years, Regence has consistently charged patients more and more for their monthly health insurance premiums, while reimbursing St. Joseph less each year for the care our team provides. ... This is unfair to patients and unsustainable for our hospital.”
If the language of business has crowded out the art of compassion, then at least they could level with the consumer. Both sides can’t be right. It’s not enough to issue vague allegations. They opened the door. Now, they have to back it up.
For instance, St. Joe’s should explain how is it possible under a multiyear contract for Regence to end up paying less this year for hospital services than the year before. Did the compensation rate remain stable while the hospital’s costs — or expectations — expanded? Or has Regence taken a harder line by scrutinizing what St. Joe’s has been charging its customers — with a corresponding drop in hospital income?
While the hospital is at it, have it outline what kind of payment it now wants compared to what it had been accepting from Regence. And how much of this is driven by the expectations of those investors who acquired St. Joe’s?
On the other hand, if Regence has made four separate offers, why not release the details behind each one of them?
And here’s the key item: How would each one of those affect premiums? For instance, if the insurance carrier winds up paying St. Joe’s 40 percent more, does it follow that customers will see at least a 20 percent hit?
Regence could also assign someone schooled in insurance compensation to pore over these documents and boil them down in language the consumers can absorb.
Because let’s be clear: In this business-oriented environment, the endgame guarantees 15,000 people — and possibly others if this sets a precedent — are going to spend more on premiums and hospital fees, leaving them fewer resources to cover their expenses.
They are entitled to know why. — M.T.