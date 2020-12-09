Twice now, the Idaho Legislature has conducted a superspreader event in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
First came the special session last August, ironically called in response to the pandemic.
Next was last week’s organizational session.
In each case, the majority of Idaho’s 105 lawmakers — mostly Republican — refused to wear face masks. Social distancing protocols didn’t interfere with the usual back-slapping and handshaking.
Also exposed were staff members, lobbyists and members of the public, gathered under close quarters in the state Capitol.
None of them remained in one place, however. Many of them consumed meals in Boise’s restaurants. They secured lodging in the community’s hotels. And with their business complete, they returned to their communities.
That they are free to do.
Although Boise operates under a face mask mandate and other local restrictions, the Legislature sets its own rules for the House and Senate chambers, offices and committee rooms.
“I am really, really concerned for our health, and would be surprised if all emerge from today without at least somebody contracting COVID from this very organizing session,” House Democratic Leader Ilana Rubel of Boise told Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press.
More likely, however, Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, reflects the legislative consensus: Is COVID-19 a big deal? Not really.
“You hope nobody gets serious and dies,” Kerby said. “Obviously, it could happen.”
So come Jan. 11 — just as the post-Christmas pandemic surge could be raging in a state that already is on the cusp of rationing its overburdened health care — lawmakers will convene a session that will meet five days a week at least through early March with no changes in procedure being contemplated.
“The pandemic hasn’t changed the basic responsibilities that we must carry out as elected officials,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. As far as flouting health care guidelines, “That’s on them. ... I’m not going to offer them advice. They get it.”
But do they get it?
At least half the states told the National Conference of State Legislatures they will allow remote participation by lawmakers, Russell noted.
If Idaho were to follow Washington’s example, it would close the Capitol to the public and lobbyists. Much of the Legislature would meet remotely.
If it were to follow Wyoming’s lead, Idaho’s lawmakers would formally convene on Jan. 11 — and then adjourn until spring, when the COVID-19 vaccine would be more widely available.
Even Montana’s GOP legislative leadership is creating a special panel to draw up safety protocols for the coming session.
At the very minimum, why not strip Idaho’s session down to the bare essentials — pass a budget and go home? Why put their own health — and that of the public — at risk just to pass one more corporate tax cut or engage in another round of cultural warfare?
Can’t that wait for another year?
It can’t and it won’t because, quite simply, this Legislature does not take the pandemic seriously.
Consider its priority last summer: protecting businesses, local governments, schools, colleges and universities from being held to account if they negligently exposed workers, consumers and care facility residents to the coronavirus. Only in cases of willful, reckless and intentional misconduct would an injured party be able to file a liability lawsuit.
Also on the agenda — second-guessing Gov. Brad Little’s response to the pandemic. While it’s been feeble of late, Little’s handling of the infection in its early months was comparatively robust — and Republican lawmakers seemed determined to prevent him from doing so again. Bedke’s swipe at the governor’s ability to declare an emergency, unconstitutional under the terms of the special session, would be legitimate during a regular legislative session.
His colleagues are eager to get moving. They may even go so far as to clutter up the state constitution with another self-serving amendment empowering lawmakers to call themselves back into special session.
All of which raises this question: If they insist on behaving so irresponsibly, why would you give them more power? — M.T.