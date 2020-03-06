It’s easy to forget, but Idaho wasn’t always so free and easy with concealed firearms.
Only a generation ago, you needed a compelling reason to walk around with a hidden gun.
Maybe you carried a large amount of cash as part of your job.
Or likewise you worked with expensive jewelry.
Maybe you were a private investigator.
In any event, you had to submit to fingerprinting and a criminal background check.
Then you had to make your case to the local sheriff, who had every right to be skeptical.
Unlike cops, civilians do not undergo periodic training to help them overcome the fight or flight instinct that kicks in during a crisis.
And in a crime scene situation, the cops can’t tell whether an armed person is a threat or not.
All that changed in the mid-1990s. Idaho lawmakers, like many of their counterparts across the country, changed the equation. Sheriffs were required to issue a concealed carry permit with limited exceptions, such as the applicant was a convicted felon.
Law enforcement extracted some concessions. Applicants had to undergo a criminal background check. Some training, much of it involving legal obligations, was required.
Proof of residency in the state and the county in which the permit was issued was required.
There also were limitations where you could carry a concealed weapon.
But over time, gun rights advocates pushed for more liberal laws — and legislators obliged.
For instance, lawmakers ignored the pleas from cops, higher education leaders and even college students by allowing concealed guns on much of the public college campuses, including classrooms.
While maintaining background checks and training requirements for the enhanced concealed carry permit required under reciprocity agreements with other states, elsewhere many of the rules melted away.
The need to get a permit disappeared, except for 18- to 20-year-olds who wanted to carry a concealed weapon within the city limits.
Then last year, even that restriction disappeared.
“Currently young adults in our states between the ages of 18 and 21 can carry a handgun open anywhere in the state,” said Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, who sponsored the bill. “They can carry a handgun concealed anywhere in our state except in the city limits, which is less than 1 percent of the real estate in the state of Idaho.”
Zito’s logic carried the day.
Now Zito wants to loosen the restraints even more. Any U.S. citizen — resident of Idaho or not — could carry a concealed weapon under her bill. The successful drive to move her bill past the House State Affairs Committee was eclipsed by the image of 11-year-old Bailey Nielsen carrying a loaded AR-15 — as is her right under Idaho’s open carry laws — while her grandfather, Charles Nielson, testified in favor of the measure.
If you think that’s as far as Idaho can possibly stretch the art of weapon concealment, think again.
Just out of the gate is Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Todd Lakey’s bill to:
l Overrule any reservations of school principals and superintendents by authorizing any school employee — who has an enhanced concealed weapons permit — to carry a gun on school property. There’s a mere formality required. The employee has to inform his superiors of his plans while providing a copy of the enhanced permit.
l Eliminate the “gun-free zone” signs outside schools.
If you think we’re running out of road on new concealed weapons concessions, think again. To some extent, these measures serve as gun rights litmus tests for politicians who don’t want to lose their pristine standing with the National Rifle Association.
So don’t be surprised at what comes next.
Lowering the age limit?
Telling employers they must allow their workers to carry weapons on the job?
Even allowing some students to carry guns in the schools?
What seems outlandish today in Idaho usually becomes law the next year. — M.T.