Last fall, an estimated 4,200 Idahoans elected not to sign up for health insurance on the state-based exchange, Your Health Idaho.
Now they wish they had a do-over.
Many of them now find themselves uninsured while operating in a job environment that could expose them to the coronavirus. In any of the other dozen states that operate their own exchanges — such as Washington, Nevada and Colorado — it would be a simple matter. Those states have opened special enrollment periods.
Idaho has refused.
These are not to be confused with people who have suffered a loss of income as the economy slid into an induced coma in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individuals on the lowest economic rungs are eligible for the expanded Medicaid coverage.
And people who lost their jobs — and with it, employer-provided health insurance — have the option to apply for replacement coverage on the exchange. Even some of the bureaucratic hoops have been eliminated.
On the other hand, the people left out in the cold are those who may have remained at jobs deemed essential — possibly the person who sold you groceries — that did not provide coverage.
They made a bad bet by not signing up for insurance during last year’s open enrollment. Now they have to wait until late in the year when the regular enrollment period opens — and hope they don’t get sick in the meantime.
That’s how insurance typically works. Nobody gets a Mulligan on buying a policy after they have a car accident or become ill.
For them, Gov. Brad Little has offered this remedy: short-term limited-duration health insurance plans.
“I think that the difference in Idaho is we do have these enhanced short-term plans that are available year-round. They’re priced very competitively,” Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said. “That is an option in the marketplace today.”
The problem with such plans — as the American Medical Association noted — is that they can be more expensive, offer fewer benefits, impose limits on preexisting conditions and may not cover COVID-19 testing and treatment.
If Little doesn’t have the politics of this issue on his mind, he’s the exception to the rule.
Idaho became the first Republican-led state to launch its own state-based exchange to implement elements of Obamacare, rather than rely on a federal program. It split the GOP and set off the Republican civil war — otherwise known as the 2014 primary election.
Thereafter, any attempt to provide remedies for the gap population — people too poor to afford the subsidized private insurance available on the exchange but who made too much money to qualify for Medicaid — encountered a solid wall of GOP legislative indifference.
By 2018, the voters had enough. They passed their own ballot initiative implementing Medicaid expansion over opposition of the GOP-led Legislature and the Idaho Freedom Foundation. For that act of heresy, voters almost lost their ability to pass future initiatives — until Little vetoed the Legislature’s so-called “Revenge on Voters Act.”
No wonder the idea of expanding another wave of health care reform may not be palatable to the GOP governor — who already is drawing flak from members of the Republican Party about his stay-at-home order and a deliberative, phased approach to lifting it.
But COVID-19 was as unimaginable to the Idahoan who last year banked on his health as much as it was to the airline industry or the destination resorts.
If a once-in-a-century pandemic justifies bailing out those sectors, why doesn’t it allow Idahoans a second chance to safeguard themselves against a health calamity?
So much of what Little has done in response to COVID-19 has come at the confluence of empathy and pragmaticism.
Here’s an opportunity for the governor to take a small compassionate step. — M.T.