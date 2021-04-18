Only political insiders were appalled when the Idaho House killed Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s budget.
Defeating the college and university budgets cuts a little closer to home, but not much. A minority of Idahoans is engaged in higher education.
Stealing the citizens’ constitutional right to pass laws through ballot initiatives is an outrage. But to many, it’s a political abstraction.
Burying a $1.1 billion public school budget that covers teacher salaries?
You have our attention.
On Tuesday, half of the Idaho House —including nearly 6 in 10 GOP members — did just that.
Now they have touched the third rail of Idaho politics.
Public schools transcend politics, religion, region and profession. Every parent wants the best education possible for his child.
Year in and year out, the Boise State University Public Policy Survey ranks public schools as Idahoans’ top priority. It came in at 72 percent in the most recent survey. That’s more than jobs and the economy, health care, taxes or the environment.
Idaho’s teachers are overworked and underpaid. But they get respect — especially from those who work most closely with them. And this year, they were exemplary. In a pandemic, Idaho’s teachers not only redoubled their efforts to reach students in new ways, but in many cases they put their own health at risk.
No Idaho politician has ever been defeated because he voted to do more for teachers.
But more than a few have been cast aside for doing just the reverse.
In 1988, Jim Risch was the most powerful Republican in the state Senate. When he got on the wrong side of the public school budget, voters sent him into a political exile that extended for more than a half-decade.
Ten years ago, then-state schools Superintendent Tom Luna’s open contempt for teachers led voters to repeal his three initiatives, leaving him so politically toxic that he never sought elective office again.
Whatever shred of political apathy that remained in Idaho was erased Tuesday.
At least a few of the heretofore reluctant members of Idaho’s communities will emerge as challengers to people such as Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, or Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls.
Tired of getting a black eye nationally — and seeing their own workforce jeopardized — Idaho businesses will open up the financial spigot to help some of those challengers’ campaigns.
And voters will be mobilized to elect people who support their children’s educators.
None of them care a whit about the cause de jure that rallied the GOP — that Idaho kids need protection from teachers who will indoctrinate them with “social justice” and “critical race theory.”
If it takes these radical lawmakers more than 30 seconds to define “social justice” and “critical race theory” — and it will — everyone’s eyes will glaze over. This is not some grievance that has people at home complaining bitterly to teachers, principals, superintendents and school boards. This is an Astroturf agenda item foisted upon the state by an Idaho Freedom Foundation that won’t back up its assertions with evidence.
Idaho Education News requested some examples of schools teaching “social justice” or “critical race theory.”
Responded IFF Vice President Dustin Hurst: “We respectfully decline to comment.”
Yet Giddings, in her floor debate Tuesday, lined out the next move: Direct schools to ban the teaching of “social justice” or “critical race theory,” then pass the budget.
Why?
Giddings and her colleagues at the IFF hold the losing hand.
The budget bill went down on a tie. The other half of the Idaho House could easily stop them. The last thing the Legislature’s budget committee should do now is capitulate. Leave the public school bill unchanged. Bring it back, line for line, and force people such as Reps. Mike Kingsley and Aaron von Ehlinger, both, R-Lewiston, to cast one recorded politically suicidal vote after another against it.
Each time, another wave of Idaho voters will keep score.
The IFF and its acolytes in the Idaho Legislature have finally gone too far in a way that voters in both the GOP primary and general election recognize and can not forget.
Here’s the long-awaited opportunity to purge Idaho of some of the most dreadful legislators in its history.
Such an opportunity will not come again. — M.T.