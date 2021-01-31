Idaho has plenty of assets — abundant natural resources, hard-working people and a stable family structure.
The GOP-led Legislature, however, is a liability.
For some time, its members have been too preoccupied with scoring ideological points to worry about the rest of us. More often than not, it does a lot of harm — and only under the rarest of circumstances does the ordinary Idahoan benefit from the Legislature’s yearly machinations in Boise.
About the only redeeming feature is that once lawmakers adjourn in March or — God forbid, April — they return home and stay there. Given their dismal record, why in the world would you change that?
The most glaring example, obviously, is the Legislature’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 1,700 Idahoans and infected more than 160,000. Not only has it tried to kneecap Gov. Brad Little’s response — up to and including targeting the emergency order that will funnel federal money into a widespread vaccination program — but the Legislature’s refusal to follow basic protocols in conducting its own business threatens to create another superspreader event in the Capitol.
But it’s only part of a track record that includes:
l Intransigence — Twice in less than a decade, the voters have rebuked the Legislature. They repealed the punitive education policies, dubbed the “Luna laws” through a 2012 referendum. And after years of legislative lethargy on the issue, voters expanded Medicaid coverage to the working poor in 2018. What’s more important in the scheme of things than education and public health? And this Legislature got both wrong.
l Recklessness — Thanks to legislative negligence, Idaho may have more guns on its college campuses than opportunities. It’s allowed the price of higher education to soar beyond the means of many Idaho families, condemning young people to underemployment while leaving Idaho industry struggling to find qualified workers.
Its long-outdated tough-on-crime policies coupled with a refusal to adequately reform parole policies and extend more resources to public criminal defense lawyers have overrun the state’s prisons and jails — with excess inmates shipped to privately-run correctional institutions outside Idaho’s borders.
By refusing to make long-haul truckers pay their fair share, legislators have not only underfunded the state’s highway and bridge network to the tune of nearly $242 million a year — but their solution is to divert scarce dollars from public school classrooms to address the transportation backlog.
l Incompetence — Remember how in the name of defeating Sharia law, lawmakers nearly blew up the child support enforcement mechanism on which 400,000 children depended?
Remember how they convinced voters in 2016 to expand the Legislature’s ability to approve or reject administrative rules? Three years later, they simply went home without completing that job.
Have you considered how many millions of taxpayer dollars have been squandered in pointless lawsuits defending patently unconstitutional anti-abortion bills, the so-called “ag-gag” measure to keep prying eyes away from abusive dairy operations or interfere with organized labor?
l Arrogance — Only Little’s veto stopped the “we know best” crowd from virtually eviscerating the voters’ ability to pass a ballot measure after passage of the Medicaid expansion initiative. But any time you vote for progressive local government, you can expect lawmakers to step in with a preemption — whether it’s banning local minimum wage ordinances or changing a street name.
And woe to the state official who fights back. Between their lawsuits with state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra and state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, lawmakers have spent nearly $900,000 — often for lawyers on both sides.
l Intolerance — Before devoting themselves to stigmatizing transgender athletes, lawmakers made a point of enshrining in Idaho’s Constitution an anti- marriage equality amendment that got struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. Meanwhile for 15 years, they’ve turned a blind eye toward legal discrimination against gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgender people, leaving it to 13 Idaho cities including Lewiston and Moscow to pass their own human rights ordinances.
You can spend more than a few minutes scratching your head about what’s gone right. Sure, lawmakers responded to the death of the Luna laws by putting more money into teacher salaries — but the state remains next to last in its per pupil spending, local property taxes continue to rise to make up the difference and about a third of the school districts are operating on four-day weeks.
The state is also solvent, having stockpiled money in rainy day accounts. But much of the time, the state surplus reflects stingy appropriations, not an economic boom.
At least, there’s this saving grace: Idaho puts a brake on legislative ambition at least three-quarters of the year. It is among 14 states that leave it up to the governor to declare a special session — and to set the agenda.
Hang on to that guardrail. It’s about to disappear.
By a margin of 51-18, the House approved a constitutional amendment that would give 60 percent of the Legislature authority to convene a special session. If it passes the Senate by a two-thirds majority, the question will be headed to the voters in 2022.
With things this bad, why would any Idaho voter in his right mind agree? — M.T.