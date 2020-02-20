More than 80 years ago, the people of Idaho took on the politicians.
The people won.
It has proven to be a fleeting victory.
At issue was who would decide the destiny of Idaho’s collective investment in its wildlife, game herds and fish.
Frustrated with political interference, the voters passed Idaho’s first ballot initiative. By 76 percent, they decided to keep the politicians at arm’s length by:
l Creating an appointed Fish and Game Commission to run the agency.
l Requiring those members come from all of Idaho’s regions.
l Insisting that the members served staggered, six-year terms, thereby limiting a governor’s ability to pack the commission.
l Imposing political diversity. The party in power was obliged to leave almost half the commission’s seats to appointees from the minority party.
Over time, Idaho’s political class has chipped away at that expression of voter intent.
An office of species conservation answerable to the governor has encroached on the Fish and Game Commission’s authority to advocate on behalf of its mission to “protect, preserve, perpetuate and manage Idaho’s wildlife resources.”
Commission terms have been shortened to four years, enabling governors to appoint more members.
And beginning with Gov. Dirk Kempthorne in 1999, Republican governors have avoided naming Democrats to the commission. Instead, they appointed Republicans and people who professed not to be Republican — at least officially.
But there’s a new governor in town.
Last month, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett of Ketchum pointed out Gov. Brad Little had filled one too many seats with a Republican. By law, no more than four members on the commission could belong to the GOP. Brad Melton of Lewiston had registered to vote in the Republican primary, then changed to an unaffiliated party designation prior to applying for the appointment.
Melton opted to step down.
“Although Mr. Melton is qualified to fill the spot, he willingly stepped down so that I can appoint someone to the commission in accordance with the spirit of the law,” Little said.
That’s as it should be.
Caring for Idaho’s wildlife is not a partisan issue.
Does one party have more of a claim on that resource than another?
Do Democrats hunt differently than Republicans?
Do Republican anglers fish differently than their Democratic counterparts?
Are some fish Democrats and some elk Republican?
When hunters meet in the field, they discuss terrain, their experience and possibly share tips.
Anglers may compare locations, results and bait, lures or flies.
If it’s even discussed, politics is the last topic to come up.
But in this hype-partisan era, the GOP did not wait long to pounce.
Last week, Rep. Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins, gave the Republican House leadership just what it wanted — a bill nullifying minority Democrats’ claims to Fish and Game Commission seats. Governors could appoint anybody they want because party affiliation would no longer be an issue.
“Sometimes, it’s hard to fill a vacancy, and the political party should have nothing to do with that,” Shepherd told Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press. “It should be, do you care about fish and game?”
Apparently Shepherd was unaware of former Fish and Game Commissioner Dan Blanco of Moscow, an independent, and former Sen. Ron Beitelspacher, D-Grangeville. Both told the Lewiston Tribune’s Eric Barker they were applying for the commission slot.
In any event, all GOP members voted to send Shepherd’s bill toward a hearing, outvoting the Democrats who tried to kill it.
But extending the era’s hyperpartisanship into fish and game management is fraught with problems.
Will it suppress professional wildlife management?
Will the professionals within the Fish and Game Department censor themselves?
Will research become tailored to meet some pre-ordained result?
Even if not, will the public continue to trust a Fish and Game Department run by a partisan commission?
There are some who believe it is time to revive the 1938 initiative and ask the voters to restore its original provisions. Others may call that an overreaction.
But how else do you counter Idaho’s one-party rulers? — M.T.