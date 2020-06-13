Idaho’s right wing had a good night in the recent GOP primary election.
How good is a matter of debate.
But it was a solid enough win to make the Idaho Legislature even more conservative.
Even if you don’t like that outcome, there’s still something positive in there for you.
More on that later.
About the only darling of the Idaho Freedom Foundation who lost his reelection bid was Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls. Zollinger is tied with Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, with the third best voting record on the Freedom Foundation’s index. Moderate challenger Marco Erickson took him out with 51.4 percent of the vote.
Elsewhere:
l Former conservative Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, defeated moderate Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg.
l Likewise, former Rep. Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, ousted moderate Jerald Raymond, R-Menan.
l Moderate Rep. Jarom Wagoner, R-Caldwell, lost his reelection bid to conservative challenger Julie Yamamoto.
In a House chamber closely divided between establishment Republicans and the right wing, that’s a net gain of two for the ultra conservatives. As Nate Brown of the Idaho Falls Post Register noted, it was enough for IFF President Wayne Hoffman to proclaim that voters had “potentially produced the most conservative House of Representatives in the state’s history.”
Even that may underestimate the right wing’s gains.
Even though she was tied for fifth place on the Freedom Index, the late Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Lewiston, wasn’t conservative enough for those who supported her successor, Lewiston Republican Aaron von Ehlinger.
The same group believes Republicans replacing retiring Reps. Robert Anderst, and Gary Collins, both R-Nampa, will be more to their liking. Time will tell. Neither of the newcomers has a voting record, yet.
Even the Senate was nudged more to the right when Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, won the GOP nomination to succeed retiring Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson.
All things being equal, that’s what you’d expect in a typical GOP primary where only the truly committed and partisan party base turns out.
Just the opposite occurred, however.
Idaho just notched a record for voter participation.
In response to fears that traditional polling stations would spread the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney embraced the idea of a vote-at-home election. Virtually every time he could, Denney removed obstacles between a voter and an absentee ballot.
The results were astonishing: More than 328,000 Idahoans voted in the primary — the largest number of ballots cast in such an election. By comparison, 176,806 voted in the 2016 primary election.
Turnout was 39 percent of registered voters. You have to go back to 1980 — at the time politics in Idaho were red hot over the U.S. Senate race between Frank Church and Steve Symms — when turnout exceeded that level at 41 percent.
Set aside the usual — and largely unfounded — complaints about voter fraud and you’ll find the GOP’s chief objection to voting at home boils down to more people casting more ballots. Produce a more diverse electorate, so the theory goes, and the greater support moderate candidates should enjoy.
It didn’t turn out that way. Doubling the number of votes cast in the primary certainly did little to diminish the right wing’s polling advantage.
In hindsight, that’s hardly surprising.
The fact is Idaho is a very conservative place. The greater the turnout at the polls, the better it goes for Republicans.
For instance, the GOP does better during presidential election years. Four years ago, 710,545 Idahoans — or 75.87 percent of all registered voters — cast a ballot. That’s when you’ll see Republicans pick up seats in the Legislature and in the local races.
Democrats gain more seats in midterm elections, when turnout slips. Two years ago, for instance, 612,530 — or 66.8 percent of registered voters — went to the polls. In fact, the best Democratic outcome in recent memory occurred in 1990 when dispirited Idaho Republicans stayed home. When turnout dipped to a mediocre 60.78 percent of Idaho’s registered voters that year, Democrats won the governor’s office in a landslide, along with attorney general, state controller, both seats in the U.S. House and half of the state Senate.
All of which should tell Idaho GOP activists they have nothing to fear from allowing their fellow citizens to enjoy the convenience — and under the current circumstances, the safety — that comes with filling out a ballot in their own homes.
In fact, the GOP may actually benefit from it.— M.T.