The one thing Paulette Jordan cannot afford is the kind of “Groundhog Day” moment she suffered last week.
A former Democratic House member from Plummer, Jordan is on the political comeback trail after losing the 2018 gubernatorial election to Republican Brad Little. This time, she has signed up to take on U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho. To get there, Jordan first has to win the Democratic primary election over retired police officer and former congressional candidate James Vandermaas.
It was not a good look when, with the primary approaching, Jordan’s interim campaign manager, Holly Cook, quit. Even the timing was similar. Two years ago as she was about to cinch the Democratic nomination over A.J. Balukoff, Jordan lost two members of her team —Jennifer Martinez, who was the campaign’s field and political director, and Emily Mowrer, who served as a deputy campaign manager and treasurer.
The turmoil continued into the fall when Jordan’s campaign manager, Michael Rosenow, communications director, Lisa Newcomb, and event scheduler, Leah Nemeroff, left.
Cook’s parting shots also fed a couple of story lines stemming from Jordan’s 2018 campaign — from “personal concern about the integrity of some of the people Ms. Jordan has chosen, from out of state, to work on her campaign” to “the appearance of dishonesty” and even a hint of financial irregularities. Cook said the candidate got behind on paying her.
As columnist Marc Johnson and others noted at the time, much of the more than $1 million Jordan raised wound up in the hands of out-of-state consultants, including some who were performing the same work. She was tied to a Wyoming-based political action committee. And her campaign manager at that point, California attorney Nathanial Kelly, was involved in creating that super PAC. Pressed by reporters, notably the Idaho Statesman’s Cynthia Sewell, Jordan offered vague explanations.
If Jordan were fighting to become the latest Democratic sacrificial lamb being led to Republican Idaho’s slaughter, it wouldn’t matter.
But if anyone merits a credible challenge this year, it is Risch.
Remember the phrase used against then-Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho, in 1980? After 24 years in politics, Republicans could say: “He’s been there too long.”
Double that for Risch — whose half-century-long political tenure includes stints as Ada County prosecutor, state senator, lieutenant governor, interim governor and a two-term U.S. senator.
In his current role, he has gravitated toward his own interests and ambitions. To serve as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a senior Republican on the Intelligence Committee, Risch has eschewed the nuts-and-bolts assignments that impact the lives of his constituents — such as appropriations or agriculture.
He’s been blatantly partisan, parroting President Donald Trump at every opportunity. And he gets away with it because Risch is a creature of the Idaho GOP primary. Once the Republican nomination is secured, he can cruise to general election victory over his under-funded Democratic opponents.
If any candidate can change the equation, it is Jordan — a young charismatic woman who could appeal to the kinds of groups expressing disenchantment with the GOP such as young voters, women and minorities. With her national profile, Jordan has been able to tap into a network of donors from across the country — and many of them were the small, individual contributors candidates prize most.
Jordan starts with the 231,081 votes, or 38.2 percent, that she drew against Little. Some of the Democrats who deserted her last time might return to the fold in a showdown with the more combative Risch.
But that still leaves a Democrat trying to round up votes in a Republican stronghold.
What she needs is a theory of the case:
Make it a referendum on Risch.
Beat the expectations game by narrowing the Republican’s polling advantage by Labor Day.
Force Risch back into Idaho to spend his time and money defending his record.
Demonstrate to the skeptics that she’s learned to avoid the errors she made two years ago.
If this were a typically Republican year — such as 2014, 2008 or 1980 — it would be a long shot.
What if it’s 1932 — when Democrats swept the Gem State?
Disillusionment with Trump’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout has created enormous uncertainty. Throw in the possibility that another round of voting at home dramatically elevates turnout in the fall. And for the sake of argument, suppose Risch takes too much for granted.
Storm clouds are massing. The proverbial political lightning could strike — unless there are more headlines about disgruntled staff, financial issues or even Jordan spending too much time and attention out of state. If that becomes her narrative, Jordan will waste everybody’s time on another vanity project. — M.T.