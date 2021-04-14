Gov. Brad Little needs to do more than simply veto the Legislature’s latest attempt to curtail ordinary Idahoans’ ability to draft their own laws through the ballot initiative.
Because this measure cleared both the House and Senate overwhelmingly, Little’s veto could be overridden.
So sometime before Saturday’s deadline, the governor must fashion an argument that persuades at least a handful of Republicans to flip their votes and support him.
Requiring initiative backers to collect 6 percent of the registered voters in all 35 legislative districts — as opposed to the already burdensome standard of getting that number from 18 legislative districts — is a Herculean task well beyond the means of any grassroots organization. And it gives one legislative district the ability to deprive the rest of the state even the opportunity to vote on a ballot measure.
But the governor can’t rely on the better angels of their nature. A legislature defined by its raw lust for power is not going to respect a right the people of this state have enjoyed since the state constitution was amended more than a century ago.
So this governor needs leverage.
He has the perfect foil.
Reclaim Idaho’s Luke Mayville — one of the architects behind the successful 2018 Medicaid expansion — is out with the Initiative Rights Act, a new measure that would be headed toward the ballot if this current bill becomes law.
It rolls back the rules to 2012, when petition gatherers could round up 6 percent of the registered voters anywhere in the state — the system in place when Idaho voters rolled back the anti-teacher Luna laws. Concentrating signature-gathering in the urban centers would require less effort than building an organization throughout at least half of the state.
But why stop there? Why not consider the following:
l For most of its history, Idaho law required initiative organizers to round up a percentage of the actual vote cast in the last election for governor. Restoring that standard would lower the bar for qualifying a ballot measure. For instance, at 8 percent of the 605,131 votes cast for governor in 2018, initiative organizers would need 48,411 signatures — or about 25 percent fewer.
l As the backers of a modest campaign reform initiative discovered, Idaho’s strict voter registration system can disqualify a huge percentage of signatures. Move across the state or even across town and you need to update your registration.
Other states maintain a single repository that preserves a voter’s registration as he lives continuously within the state. Doing the same within the Gem State would validate more petition signatures.
l Technology would smooth this process even more. Why not allow people to electronically file their updated registration when they’re being recruited to sign an initiative petition?
All of which adds up to a user-friendly system that enables initiative campaigns to reach the ballot by recruiting far fewer signatures from far fewer places in far less time.
Lawmakers and special-interest lobbies would be aghast.
Liberty-loving Idahoans, however, might rally toward restoring — and then enhancing — rights that the politicians in Boise tried to steal from them.
Once frustrated Idahoans can bypass a Legislature that cares more about ideological purity than doing the people’s business, you might see other innovations.
In the half-century since two eastern Idaho legislators were recalled — ironically for violating a voter initiative passed a year earlier — politicians have made recall virtually impossible. A citizens initiative might liberalize those laws.
Other ballot measures might tap into voter support for legalizing the recreational use of marijuana or even imposing humane operating standards at the state’s industrialized livestock facilities.
If the governor allows this bill to become law or the Legislature overturns his veto, the door to that GOP nightmare is opened wide.
If the governor vetoes this bill and his veto is sustained, the door is slammed shut. — M.T.