At least Idaho’s higher education leadership is seeking something in return for a second year of tuition freezes.
It wants state lawmakers to approve Gov. Brad Little’s college and university budget.
What a vast improvement over the terms accepted this time last year.
Then, the presidents of Boise State University, Idaho State University, Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho left an estimated $3.4 million on the table by leaving tuition in place.
What did they get in return?
Almost nothing.
After cutting their 2019 budget by 1 percent and then another 2 percent for 2020, Little agreed to a net gain of $1.2 million — less than 0.4 percent.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck and Little imposed a 5 percent holdback. That worked out to a $15.35 million loss.
Throw in budget deficits and declining enrollments brought on by the pandemic. Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press noted that some 500 people systemwide lost their jobs.
With the state sitting on a wad of surplus cash, Little has offered to restore the withdrawn funds and throw in another $8.2 million for the year ahead. But the schools have to get through the current academic cycle before those dollars become available.
So it’s more like getting last year’s birthday gift with new wrapping.
As in past years, the schools will have to come up with about half the money needed to pay for a cost-of-living increase.
The burden is too much for Lewis-Clark State College. Unlike her colleagues at UI, ISU and BSU, President Cynthia Pemberton says a second year without more tuition dollars would put undue stress on a “minimalist operation” that is “more lean than is sustainable.”
Such austerity comes at a time of falling enrollments.
That hurts the schools’ bottom line.
While flat at BSU, slippage at UI led to a $2 million loss during the fall semester. LCSC’s decline came to $262,013 and at ISU, the loss came to $1.5 million.
The real loss, however, may be to a class of students who stayed home in larger numbers.
As Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News reported last week, Idaho’s Go On rate — the state’s already low percentage of high school graduates who transition directly into higher education — fell practically across the board:
l Whites — 39 percent, down from 46 percent last year.
l Hispanic — 34 percent, down from 40 percent.
l American Indian — 35 percent, down from 37 percent.
l Black — 44 percent, down from 50 percent.
l Economically disadvantaged — 31 percent, down from 35 percent.
l Not economically disadvantaged — 45 percent, down from 55 percent.
You’d think a state with so much money that it’s contemplating historic tax cuts and spending some of the excess on highways could find more money for extra scholarships.
According to the most recent numbers available, the state’s Opportunity Scholarships went to about one third of those eligible and covered about half the cost of tuition.
Yet Little’s budget makes no improvement, leaving the resources allocated to scholarships at about $28 million.
Even so, the university presidents will not have it easy. Idaho’s lawmakers are increasingly hostile toward the state’s public institutions of higher learning. It doesn’t help that the government-subsidized Idaho Freedom Foundation is egging on its acolytes in the Legislature with incendiary comments about higher education going rogue on campus diversity programs.
“We need not remind anyone that in 2020, all three schools became heavily invested in promoting Black Lives Matter, a destructive and divisive movement wherein social justice ideology has gone mainstream,” wrote IFF President Wayne Hoffman.
Here’s hoping in their zeal to teach Little a lesson about who’s really in charge during a once-in-a-century health crisis, lawmakers will yell a few indignities at the higher education establishment and then move on.
Given the fact that some students already are on the fence about investing more time and money in an uncertain educational future, it’s less than helpful to have this Pied Piper from the Freedom Foundation leading legislators into the abyss of raising tuition.
Here’s one time when good policy is good politics. — M.T.