Nez Perce County commissioners are following the GOP-led Idaho Legislature’s prescription for property tax relief.
They held the line on spending.
They took none of the $557,095 in new taxes available to them under state law, although the county will be about $365,113 richer due to taxes on new construction. All in all, the county will take in about $18.7 million from county property owners.
So the tax levy collected by the county — apart from the city of Lewiston or the school district — will be about 2.9 percent less than the year before.
“My view is the businesses and citizens have been hurt enough,” County Commissioner Douglas Havens said. “And I didn’t think the county should be piling on.”
But that doesn’t mean your taxes will drop by 2.9 percent or even close, especially if you own a home.
You’re facing a headwind and for that, look to the Legislature, not the county, for answers.
County Assessor Dan Anderson’s office collected about a dozen examples of homes — half downtown, half from the Orchards — of various values. From those cases emerges a pattern revealing, obviously, that the best place to be is in a home where the assessment remained fixed — or better yet, actually dropped.
l The owner of a downtown residence whose assessed value stayed at $95,125 actually realized the full 3 percent tax break.
l Likewise, a downtown home whose assessed value remained at $522,178 also saw its taxes drop 3 percent.
l If you were lucky enough to see the estimated value of your Orchards home drop about 3 percent to $271,613, then your property taxes will drop about 8 percent.
But those tend to be the outliers in a red-hot housing market where the average home value rose by 9 percent. Try fighting that kind of trend with a modest cut in the county property tax levy.
For instance:
l Say your downtown home was valued at $191,415 last year. This year, its estimated worth grew 8.6 percent to $207,913. But your tax bill will rise by more than 9 percent.
l Last year, the assessed value of your Orchards home was $213,218. This year, it gained about 6 percent to $225,961. Your tax bill grew almost 8 percent.
Why? Blame legislative neglect of the Homestead Exemption, which is supposed to shield half the value of a modest home from property taxation. For years, that tax break was linked to the rise and fall of average home prices. But just as Idaho’s residential housing market was about to take off in 2016, lawmakers capped its maximum benefit at $100,000.
Lawmakers have shown no inclination toward fixing the problem they created. They’d rather browbeat local government officials into passing austere spending plans.
So any home unlucky enough to cross into the $200,000-plus club generates disproportionately higher taxes. As of June, for instance, the median sales price of a home in Nez Perce County — half are less, half are more — reached $256,827, up from $199,000 two years earlier. And the number of Nez Perce County homeowners who have lost the full protection of the Homestead Exemption is up almost 40 percent to 1,819 in two years.
All of which has created a tax shift. People who own their homes in Idaho are paying a larger share of property taxes. Owners of other properties, such as commercial, are paying less.
In Nez Perce County, for instance:
l The owners of the Lewiston Tribune can expect a 3 percent cut in property taxes because the value of their assets remained fixed.
l Even with a modest 1.3 percent increase in its assessment to $531,800, a steel frame warehouse will see its tax bill drop by 1.8 percent.
l The owners of a downtown retail store no doubt cringed when they saw their assessment rise 26 percent to $584,120. But the rate of increase in their property taxes was held to about 21 percent.
Of course, property taxpayers probably won’t know anything about this until their bills are mailed out in late November or early December. By then, everyone involved — from the county commissioners to the state legislators — will be safely past the election.
What would be helpful here is for Havens and his fellow county commissioners to take this message to the Legislature: “We’ve done our part. Now do yours.” — M.T.