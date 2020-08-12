If the 75 armed Defend Lewiston and Liberate Idaho activists who occupied downtown Lewiston on June 6 in response to a Black Lives Matter rally needed one, Daren M. McCann just delivered a graphic warning:
Be careful what you do with that firearm — even against a criminal. Taking the law into your own hands is fraught with peril.
A few refresher points:
l You can’t use deadly force to stop a property crime — vandalism, burglary, looting — unless you are protecting your home or business against someone who “manifestly intends or endeavors, by violence or surprise, to commit a felony. ...”
l Otherwise, it comes down to justifiable homicide — such as self-defense or defending the life of someone else.
l Nor can you use deadly force to stop a suspect from escaping capture unless he presents a “significant threat of death or serious physical injury” to others. Thirty-five years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court issued that standard in the case of an unarmed 15-year-old burglar who was shot and killed while fleeing an officer. Edward Garner was found with a stolen purse and $10 in cash.
How much if any of that was known to the Defend Lewiston and Liberate Idaho activists?
Did they understand the law when they accosted a downtown apartment tenant and demanded his identification papers before clearing him to go home?
Were they aware of the strict limitations on their authority when they reportedly displayed hostility toward people who were legally entitled to be downtown?
Why were guns needed in the first place if not to intimidate the Black Lives Matter protesters?
All of which was pure conjecture at the time, but no longer.
While McCann enjoys the presumption of innocence, the fact remains that he faces a second-degree murder charge, not a pat on the back.
The deceased, 49-year-old Jerry Glass Jr. of Spokane, was on the run when McCann confronted him at his Waha cabin. Glass eluded law enforcement officers during an Aug. 2 traffic stop in Whitman County. He was implicated in a wrecked stolen car on Zaza Grade. Nez Perce County Sheriff’s deputies apparently tracked him down to a Waha area cabin on Aug. 3, but he escaped. Two warnings on Aug. 2 and another on Aug. 3 advised the public to avoid the suspect.
The court case file says McCann confronted Glass in his cabin on Aug. 4 and, under gunpoint, took him into custody.
To get into cellphone range, McCann led Glass along Soldiers Meadow Road.
In other words, the two men no longer were on McCann’s property but on a public road when Glass made a run for it.
As the Lewiston Tribune’s Michael Wells reported, McCann told deputies he fired a warning shot with his AR-style rifle into the ground. Next he fired a shot at Glass as he was running away. Deputies said McCann said the shots were “just a reaction,” and he justified his decision as a way to prevent Glass from breaking into other cabins.
Landing in the middle of Glass’ spine, the single shot killed him. Deputies located his corpse about 50 yards from the two shell casings on the edge of the roadway.
Don’t get the idea the same laws don’t apply to professional law enforcement officers. But training and daily experience impresses upon them an awareness that the degree of force employed against a suspect must be proportionate to the threat.
Whatever the outcome of McGann’s case, he now faces restrictions of his liberty. He’s under a $50,000 bond and upon his release will be subject to a GPS monitoring device.
He’s about to incur the expense of waging a criminal defense against a serious charge.
He’ll endure months if not a year of uncertainty while his case winds toward a conclusion.
And dangling over the head of this 56-year-old with no prior criminal record is the threat that conviction may land him in prison for the rest of his life.
All of which should serve as cautionary tale to anyone who would take a loaded firearm into a public setting and assume he can impose law and order.
If Defend Lewiston and Liberate Idaho did not understand that before, they should now. — M.T.