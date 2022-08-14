Dugger ‘gas lights’ fish recovery and dam breaching

The July 31 commentary by Lewiston Tribune columnist Marvin F. Dugger titled, “Fish are simply an excuse to breach our dams,” is filled with the same half-truths and erroneous conclusions as his previous articles on the subject.

This technique has been referred to as “gas lighting,” which means telling the same falsehoods over and over until people believe them.

Tags

Recommended for you