What should be a routine renewal of the Lewiston School District’s supplemental levy eight weeks from now may be anything but — thanks to a legislative-engineered spike in the property taxes homeowners are struggling to pay.

Across the years, the five-year supplemental levy — which generates about $20 million, or more than 36% of the school system’s operating budget — has had no difficulty clearing a simple majority. After getting 70.3% in 1998, it won 82.% % in 2003, 82.7% in 2008, 85.5% in 2013 and 81.2% five years ago.

