Tuesday, they were among 15 Republicans who tried to pull Rexburg Rep. Ron Nate’s personal bill lifting Idaho’s 6 percent sales tax from groceries from the political coffin otherwise known as House Speaker Scott Bedke’s Ways and Means Committee.
They’re not wrong about the sales tax. Idaho is one of the few states that inflicts taxation on food, a cruel, regressive policy that hurts the state’s working- and middle-class families.
But, as the Lewiston Tribune’s William L. Spence noted Thursday, dragging a bill onto the House floor for a vote is challenging the power structure of Bedke, House leadership and the committee chairmen. It’s doomed to failure. You don’t have to like it. But that’s the system and effective legislators learn how to work within it.
Unless, like these insurgents, all they care about is political theater. They want fodder for the upcoming Republican primary election.
Coating this political farce is a heavy syrup of hypocrisy.
Giddings and Kingsley must know better than anyone else Idaho no longer has $230 million to cover removing the sales tax from food. That ship sailed when the Legislature voted to hand out $600 million to wealthier individuals and corporations through income tax breaks.
Every Republican who played Nate’s game — including Giddings and Kingsley — voted for that income tax cut.
So where would they find the money for a sales tax reduction? Are they proposing to freeze the public school budget?
How dumb do they think we are?
CCHEERS ... to Lewiston City Councilor Rick Tousley.
What the city of Lewiston has to say about whether to breach the four lower Snake River dams will resonate across the state and region. So Tousley’s right. There’s no reason to rush it.
The process began Monday when members of Citizens for Preservation of Fish and Dams — including Tribune columnist Marvin F. Dugger, Dick Sherwin and Dan Caldwell — lobbied the council to endorse the status quo. However sincere they are about making their case, it’s only one side. For instance, retired Idaho Fish and Game Department fisheries research biologist Steve Pettit and former Fish and Game regional manager Richard Scully have frequently challenged the veracity of the pro-dam lobby’s scientific claims.
Moreover, Congressman Mike Simpson’s $33.5 billion fish recovery plan has enormous implications for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, including money to replace lost hydropower production, build high-speed unit loader trains and assist the community and industry in adjusting to a free-flowing river.
Tousley wants to give Simpson or his representatives the opportunity to make the case for breaching.
If the city council truly wants to make a decision that is well-informed, represents a broader constituency and is credible, shouldn’t it hear Simpson’s side first?
DJEERS ... to state Reps. Kingsley, Lori McCann, R-Lewiston, and Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee.
Monday, they put their own economic interests ahead of their constituents.
They joined a majority of House members in preempting the cities of this state from protecting Idaho renters from unscrupulous landlords.
In a tight housing market, some would-be renters are being gouged by excessive rental application fees. So the city of Boise imposed restrictions — including a $30 cap on those fees and requiring landlords to make a unit available 30 days after they accept the fee.
At the behest of the Idaho Apartment Association, the House voted to strip Boise — and every other city that may follow its path — from doing anything of the kind.
Kingsley, McCann and Troy were among 15 lawmakers who admitted to having a conflict of interest. Because they either own or manage rental units, defeat of this bill may have financial consequences for them.
Just about anywhere else in the union, conflicted legislators are obligated to recuse themselves from voting.
Idaho’s self-serving system — which the Idaho Statesman has correctly coined as corruption hiding in plain sight — engages in the fiction that as long as a lawmaker admits he’s being unethical, there’s no reason not to vote.
Almost two decades ago, then-Sen. Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, set a higher standard. He asked and received the Senate’s permission to recuse himself from voting on a bill that would have benefited a relative.
That precedent tells you that Kingsley, McCann and Troy had a choice.
They made the wrong one.
DJEERS ... to the morally bankrupt Rep. Giddings.
This would-be Idaho lieutenant governor labeled last Friday’s vote by the Joint Finance Appropriation Committee to approve $74 million in federal funds for Idaho’s school lunch program a “budget bummer.”
At least one of every three Idaho school children is poor enough that he might not get enough to eat were it not for the meals he receives at school. It’s been as high as one out of every two Idaho students.
Is Giddings suggesting that Idaho kids go hungry?
Besides, if she cared so much about this issue, where was she? When the vote was taken, Giddings was nowhere to be found.
Sitting in her JFAC seat — and joining Nate in voting against the budget — was Giddings’ designated proxy, Cindy Carlson of Riggins.
DJEERS ... to Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa.
The Legislature’s poster boy for feathering his own nest is at it again. He wants to claw back the March 11 candidate filing deadline to March 4.
Who would that serve?
As Hollie Conde of Conservation Voters of Idaho said Thursday, it takes time for some candidates to figure out the system or simply work up the courage to challenge an incumbent legislator.
“If we change these rules at the last minute, who could potentially be shut out?” she asked.
No thanks to him, Crane’s bill may be delayed until the 2024 election.
His handiwork is headed to the amendment order.
Nevertheless, file this under IRA — the Incumbent Retention Act. — M.T.