This editorial was published by the Idaho Press of Nampa.
Wyoming’s legislature is making a wise move in postponing its legislative session until the spring.
Idaho should do the same.
With COVID-19 cases and deaths continuing to break records in Idaho, this is no time to gather 105 lawmakers — many of whom are in a high-risk age group — along with their staffs, government workers, journalists and members of the public who come to testify.
No bill is so urgent that it can’t wait a few months until the spread of the virus subsides, either through communities finally kicking it into gear and wearing masks and social distancing, or by new vaccinations seeing success.
Holding a full session in January as scheduled would bring together lawmakers from all parts of the state into one building. That scenario falls under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s highest risk category for gatherings, defined as: “Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.”
Plus, we’re still in peak flu season for another two months, and, with current rates of COVID-19 cases, hospital staffing and bed space is strained. Treasure Valley hospitals this week saw a shortage of ICU beds. Adding a legislative session into the mix will only amplify the risk of completely overwhelming the health care system.
In Wyoming, lawmakers will meet for one day in January to “clear business mandated by the Wyoming Constitution, delaying the rest of their work until later in the spring,” the Casper Star Tribune reported.
Idaho’s Constitution also calls for the legislative session to start in January — “unless a different day shall have been appointed by law, and at other times when convened by the governor.”
If there’s ever a year to make an exception, this is it.
“We would be foolish if we didn’t give ourselves the opportunity to vaccinate before we meet in large numbers,” Wyoming’s Legislative Service Office Director Matt Obrecht said.
Wyoming is setting a good example for Idaho and other states. We’re not sure what 2021 will hold — how long it will take for the vaccine to roll out, how many people will actually get it, what the rate of new cases will be. But we do know by the spring, flu season will have subsided, and hopefully too the spread of COVID-19. At that point, Idaho’s legislative leaders, who were named this week for the 2021 session, can make the call if we should have a truncated session for necessary items — setting a budget and approving administrative rules — or if it’s safe to hold a full session.
Trust us, there’s a lot we’d like to see in a full session — property tax reform and relief for homeowners being toward the top of the list. But until the spread of COVID-19 slows to a more manageable rate and we get out of flu season, the wisest thing to do is wait.
As we saw with last week’s organizational session, which brought Idaho lawmakers together in the Capitol building, mask compliance is low and lawmakers are sitting less than 6 feet apart and interacting — some are shaking hands, chatting in groups, patting each other on the back. These conditions will allow the virus to easily spread, and we’re worried.
This is not some fear-mongering plea, and thankfully most people who do get sick with COVID-19 recover. But to our legislative leaders, listen to health care workers and consider the strain they’re under. Think of nearly 1,000 Idahoans who have died from this disease — 1 out of every 1,800 residents — and do what you can to be part of the solution.