This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
———
If a dire report from the International Panel on Climate Change does not wake us from our slumber, it is hard to imagine what could.
The recent report finds that the goal of the Paris Climate Accords, to keep global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees, is nearly out of reach. The longer we delay action, the more drastic the action we eventually have to take.
That we have failed to address the greatest challenge of our lifetimes so far does not relieve us of responsibility for what we do next. We have already done so much damage that centuries to millennia of sea-level rise, ocean acidification and ocean deoxygenation are already baked in. And we are still making the problem worse. In the worst-case scenarios envisioned by the report, where we continue to do little to reduce our carbon emissions while emerging nations continue to add to the world’s carbon footprint at a break-neck pace, there could eventually be sea-level rise of up to 45 feet.
Humans have lived on Earth for somewhere around 300,000 years. Carbon levels are higher now than they have been in the last 2 million.
We are now largely in the business of making decisions for our grandchildren and great-grandchildren. How hostile will their world be? We have some guesses.
One of the most important features of the new report is an interactive atlas which shows predictions for how global climate change will proceed through 2100 in specific regions of the world, including western North America.
Even under the most aggressive scenarios, where the world reaches carbon neutrality within three decades, average temperatures in western North America are expected to rise by another 1.5 degrees relative to current temperatures by about 2040 and remain there through 2100. The worst-case scenario would produce about 2 degrees by 2040, but by 2100 temperatures would be nearly 6 degrees hotter and still rising steadily.
We have spent the whole summer under often-brown or red skies as forests across the West (and not just here, but across Siberia, Turkey, Greece, and elsewhere) have gone up in smoke, taking homes and livelihoods with them. Reservoirs across the region are running down to near-zero capacity, and many agricultural areas are on the verge of shutting down irrigation. Hundreds died this year in record-breaking heatwaves in the Northwest, known for its cool climate.
There has been roughly 1 degree of warming in this region since 1950, according to the panel’s data. It is difficult to imagine what an additional 6 degrees would mean for daily life in Idaho.
The report provides some rough guidelines, however. With 1 degree of warming, a hot temperature extreme that happened once in a decade can be expected to occur three times in every 10 years. After 4 degrees of warming, it occurs nine of every 10.
Droughts follow a similar pattern. With 1 degree of warming, a drought that would happen once a decade happens about twice a decade. After 4 degrees, that level of drought would be seen four of every 10 years.
Idaho’s lawmakers and congressional delegation need to begin treating this as the multigenerational crisis that it is, which will require action on multiple fronts. Idaho has a relatively light per capita carbon footprint, but it is still far higher than the per capita impact of many highly developed countries in Europe, so there is significant room for improvement.
And Idaho lawmakers need to acknowledge and plan for the changes in our state’s weather that are already locked in. Droughts that are worse and happen more often for the next century will require a deep rethinking of the way the state handles water rights, for example.
Idaho’s congressional delegation has an even larger responsibility. The U.S. needs a fast transition away from fossil fuel electric generation, for example, and while the delegation should be commended for its support of nuclear and renewable energy research at Idaho National Laboratory, that research needs the funding to shift into another gear.
Sen. Jim Risch, with his senior position on the Senate Select Committee on Foreign Relations, could play a key role in fighting this crisis as well, if he chooses to. Though the U.S. needs to drastically reduce its fossil fuel use and develop the technology to essentially cease fossil fuel use in the medium term, the greatest future additions to carbon emissions come from emerging nations, which are following a path of development similar to the U.S.
Addressing that challenge will require aiding those countries so they can develop better lives for their citizens without burning a lot of coal, oil and natural gas. That is a massive challenge that will require a greater commitment to international cooperation, and it will require the U.S. to act as a good example, not as one of the nations with the highest per capita emissions in the world.