Bless the diplomats
Kathleen Parker noted in her Nov. 24 commentary, “Diplomats displayed grace under fire,” that we can be thankful and feel a sense of pride in the fact that we can be beholden to our diplomats for their good grace and, I might add, courage to tell us, we the people, what the honest truth is.
Because of the way the president tries to destroy anyone who doesn’t agree with his shenanigans, they can be admired.
I say, “bless our diplomats; we are beholden to them.”
Parker is worth taking the time to read whether you’re a Democrat, Republican or independent.
Darlene Plant
Clarkston
Report the truth
In the Dec. 16 newspaper, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called for a fair trial in the Senate.
Why didn’t he call for a fair investigation in the House of Representatives?
Republicans were not allowed to call witnesses without prior approval from Democrats.
The witnesses that the Democrats called were first interviewed in the basement and only Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff was allowed to leak information of those interviews. And only the people who fit their narrative were then allowed to testify.
The mainstream media covered for the Democrats in the House investigation.
And Fox News will cover for the Republicans in the Senate trial. All of the news reporting is politically biased.
Will the Senate run a fair trial? No.
Did the House run a fair investigation? No.
Will the media report it fairly? No.
Witnesses who lie to Congress can be put in prison and their freedoms taken away. Congressmen and senators who lie on the House and Senate floors are reelected.
If our representatives were required to speak the truth when on the floor of both houses, we would not have to worry about term limits, as they would never serve more then one term.
At the very least the press should hold them accountable
The politicians are going to be biased and only tell their side of an issue but the free press should report the truth, the whole truth, and let the American people decide how they feel about what there representatives have done.
Dan Long
Clarkston
Coming home to roost
Does anyone remember Sandy Berger?
He was national security adviser to President Bill Clinton and, subsequently, Hillary Clinton’s foreign policy adviser during her 2008 presidential campaign.
In 1997, Berger paid $23,000 as a penalty for a conflict of interest involving ownership of Amoco stock while advising the president.
In 2005, he paid a $50,000 fine and lost his law license for unauthorized removal and destruction of classified documents he stuffed in his pants, socks and briefcase during a visit to the National Archives, then concealed at a nearby construction site for later retrieval.
Following his indictment, Democrats and their proxies in the media rallied far and wide, proclaiming that burglar’s purloining of documents was not illegal activity — it was “sloppiness.”
Recently, former FBI Director James Comey stated on “FoxNews Sunday” that Inspector General Michael Horowitz found no bias or malfeasance within his department in its applications to the FISA court for warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.
And what was Comey’s excuse for the 17 omissions and misrepresentations Horowitz cited in the applications?
“Real sloppiness.”
Coincidence?
Watch for the chickens. They’ll be home before long to roost.
Barbara Steel
Lewiston
Count our blessings
In this season, we should all take a moment to count our blessings for living in this great country, especially the Northwest where the traitors and detractors are still a minority.
I worry for this generation of tolerance, of politicians who are so spineless and greedy that they have allowed , even encouraged, the influx of illegal, unwelcome freeloaders to overrun our country and vote in our elections.
Our fellow Americans are not reproducing enough to maintain the loss of population due to deaths, yet the population has exploded.
Guess why?
In 1946 I went to school in a two-room school that housed the first through the eighth grades with a total of maybe 25 kids and two teachers.
The same area is likely schooling hundreds of children today.
In the 1900s, we needed legal immigrants. Many came and bettered themselves and this country.
We do not need the illegals and it must stop. Our government could easily curtail this influx by simply cutting off all aid to these diseased, criminals and enforce our sovereignty.
Roy Dotson
Lewiston