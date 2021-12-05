Here are the facts
I often let the volume, distortion of facts and scare tactics used by some go because I trust the citizens of Lewiston to turn down the volume and decipher facts from distortions.
However, in John Bradbury’s latest letter regarding buy-in fees that new developments pay, I need to respond to be sure that the actual facts are there for the public to evaluate for themselves.
All cities in Idaho charge buy-in fees. This is so they can recover some of the costs for connecting to city’s services, thus the rest of the residents are not paying the costs of new development. These are built into the cost of every new home or development, not added after the fact.
The increase that the city is proposing is $446 for a residential home. The total fee is still less than Nampa, Moscow, Coeur d’Alene, Pocatello and Post Falls, all comparable cities to Lewiston.
The statement that new commercial development that needs an 8-inch pipe will pay $257,041 is correct. But note: Like residential, this is comparable to other cities like Lewiston.
Do you want to know how many businesses in Lewiston currently use an 8-inch line?
One — ATK-CCI up at Southport.
Ninty-nine percent of the city’s new development (only ones that pay this fee) use a 2-inch service line or smaller. And, if this fee is not paid by the individual developer, then all of Lewiston’s residents will be paying to help subsidize the costs of new construction.
Michael G. Collins
Mayor
Lewiston
Giddings was cruel
Priscilla Giddings (I find it difficult to call her a representative) either purposefully or ignorantly made public a link to a rape victim’s identity that a smear-mongering group she encourages made public with malice aforethought.
That’s not freedom of speech. That’s cruelty and bias.
Rape is a horrid crime with too many silent victims because of people such as Giddings. Her conduct was absolutely unbecoming and smears not only her military career but all of Idaho. And her lack of remorse emphasizes her inability to act like an adult.
Rick Rogers, isn’t it past time for all of us to agree to disagree once again and stop being outright spiteful or cold-hearted?
Incivility has exploded in the last few years with the encouragement of people in public office. We need to start being Americans again, not combatants.
We don’t need to agree. We just need to disagree in a more civil manner — like grownups.
Charlotte Ash
Lewiston
Schools under assault
People who serve on school boards are nonpartisan, unpaid public servants. They support our children in getting an education that will prepare them for life. That education should teach them how to respectfully relate to each other — to solve problems and work through disagreements with their fellow citizens. Learning such cooperation and respect is fundamental to a working democracy.
These past few months, I’ve been shocked to see school board members shouted at, threatened and falsely accused of advocating a radical left-wing agenda. This is a lie that has been ginned up by big money working through conservative think tanks and media at a national level. They are trying to take our local governments by force, not unlike the Jan. 6 attack on Congress.
We can’t live in a post-truth country, violently divided against each other and cheated by big money donors who use culture wars to elect politicians who will do their bidding.
Incumbent school board members are promoting an accurate teaching of history so students can learn from our accomplishments and our mistakes.
Vote for civility and good management by our experienced school board members. Reject the outrage machine.
Wyatt Coil
Orofino