No relief in sight
Headline from the Dec. 19 newspaper: “Biden says U.S. gas prices will drop soon but it will take some time>” What?
I don’t think “the time” will occur while President Joe Biden is in office and his anti-American oil policies are in effect and his ongoing big-government spending continues deflating our dollar.
LUCKY BRANDT
Kooskia
Tying cops’ hands
Regarding the article in the Lewiston Tribune concerning Washington state’s new rules governing law enforcement procedures: It’s nice that politicians are so brilliant when it comes to law enforcement.
What they have done is roll out the red carpet for criminals. Please note the political party that is enacting these rules, tying police officers’ hands. It’s not the GOP.
I can only hope the people enacting these laws find themselves in a crisis someday when they need immediate police help, but there is none available.
Why would anyone want to be a police officer nowadays when the pay is low, you put your life on the line every day, you have no support and are treated like garbage from politicians?
WAYNE VANTREASE
Lewiston