Meaning got changed
My Dec. 7 letter to the editor was edited with words added and some were deleted to where it changed the meaning of my letter.
It was more than the 250-word limit. It was in the 275- to-300-word range.
But I have seen letters well more than 300 words in length. But they were of the same opinion as the Lewiston Tribune’s editors.
Mine was not in their obvious opinion.
So I will be keeping my letters shorter in the hope they will be my opinion and not the editors’ opinion.
Abel Workman
Weippe
In praise of Moehrle
In this time of Advent, waiting for the birth of Christ, St. Mary’s Parish School in Moscow wants to publicly thank Carol Moehrle, director of Public Health-Idaho North Central District for all that she is doing to help keep our school community healthy so that we can remain fully open with all students in the school daily.
Our school has remained fully open, fully masked from the start of school, socially distanced and down two-thirds of all sickness in the school. To date we have had no COVID-19 cases in the school and Moehrle has been a big part of the success and limited risk. Her knowledge, care, competency, compassion and willingness to provide thoughtful insight and responses to questions have truly been a gift and a blessing to our school community. She is truly a role model and radiates Christ’s light in our world today.
Thank you, Carol, from the St. Mary’s Parish School community.
Jennifer Beller
Principal
St. Mary’s Parish School
Moscow
Behave like men
When I went to a rally at the university I attended, it was usually a pep rally, and more often than not, it was for a football game.
But win or lose, I can’t ever remember standing and surrounding a house of a player who had beaten us.
And I never heard of anyone being armed and jumping around and shouting at the occupants in the house.
The reason nobody ever did this is because we were men.
Alan Syron
Kooskia
Masks work
If you are interested, as I am, in comparing two bordering and similar rural counties in Idaho — one with a mask mandate and one without — allow me to update the evidence.
Idaho County, with no mandate, has had 902 cases and 14 deaths as of Dec. 11.
Valley County, which requires masks, has had 319 cases and one death, a marked difference in two similar counties.
If evidence matters to you, you might conclude that masks have made a mortal difference. But if you would rather cling to your rugged individualism and freedom from the facts, then good luck to you.
Mike Ruskovich
Grangeville
Bengals are good neighbors
I am a regular user of the Community Park trail walkway. On a nice afternoon this week, I met coming in the opposite direction members of the wrestling team who were out for a run.
Meeting so many smiling faces and receiving their enthusiastic greetings was a great lift to my spirit. Although most of us who use the trail try to acknowledge each other’s existence with a quiet word or friendly gesture, few interactions are as robust and wholehearted as those received from our wrestlers.
I just got to say, thank you, kids, for being neighborly. Continue to share the love. Go Bengals.
Pauline Bjorklund
Lewiston
Liberals are people, too
In Paul Grav’s Dec. 13 letter, he does acknowledge his liberal neighbor, who “respects our flag and our greatest country in the world.” Abraham Lincoln once said, “I do not like that man, I must get to know him better.”
You don’t have to demonize liberals. We’re people just like you. Get to know us better.
Regarding the Lewiston Tribune, it’s no longer the “liberal rag” that you think it is.
A couple of months ago, it ran an editorial cartoon that offended public safety officials as well as sundry advertisers. The publisher had to write a letter of apology, and from the East Coast, even the offending cartoonist apologized. To make amends, they’ve been running as many second- and third-rate right-wing editorial cartoons as they can.
Finally, I’m a war veteran, having served in Iraq in 2004. I’m also a liberal Democrat and have been all my life. According to Grav’s stunted world view, does that mean I’m not an American?
Please advise.
Bruce Pemberton
Palouse