Game over
Note to Trumpers: You lost. President Donald Trump and his team of lawyers have not found one court to seriously entertain their bogus election fraud claims. There is no substance or proof. The ruling judges in the multitude of cases have been appointed by both Republicans and Democrats and have all rebuked the claims. Below is what a Trump appointed judge from Pennsylvania’s 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals wrote of the fraud claims: Trump’s challenge had “no merit. ... Calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”
The right-leaning U.S. Supreme Court has twice turned away his frivolous attempts to overturn the election. Even Trump’s hand-picked attorney general claimed there was no widespread election fraud. ...
The entire Republican Party has been commandeered by Trump and his cohorts. The party is in desperate need of someone like the late John McCain. He was a conservative, truthful, genuine Republican. I did not vote for him, but I had tremendous respect for him as an honest-to-goodness American hero. ...
Take a deep breath and consider Trump’s character. He has no redeeming qualities. He is dishonest, spiteful, childish and extremely self-centered. Do you really think he cares about you or our country? He cares only about himself. Why do you support this buffoon? I saw a bumper sticker the other day that pretty well sums it up: “1 out of 3 Trump Supporters are Just as Stupid as the Other 2.”
Chris Dahmen
Pullman
Evil is close to home
In a short, Oct. 19 Lewiston Tribune article, there was mentioned a Trump rally in Michigan where the Trump fanatics were shouting “lock her up,” referring to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions in that state that were unpopular with President Donald Trump’s supporters.
Then the article stated that Trump added, “Lock ‘em all up.”
No need for a trial and due process of law, just “lock ‘em all up,” to satisfy the whims of Trump and his thug followers.
And this evil lives closer to home. In an Oct. 22 Tribune letter, Charlette Kremer tells of stopping to fix a detached Biden- Harris sign, when a male in a passing vehicle shouted out to her: “F... ing commie whore.”
And out of my own experience, I was recently downtown paying a bill when some guy off to my side confronted me, brazenly asking, “Where’s your Trump hat?”
Notice that he did not first ask me if I was a Republican. But rather he presumed that I — a complete stranger — was negligent because I was not wearing a Trump hat.
I am not a Democrat. But I would like to ask evangelical, so-called Bible-believing Christians: What is so precious about Trump’s agenda that you ignore all the evil coming forth from him and his storm troopers — evil that he would like to unleash on the whole nation if he could.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville
Compare the votes
The votes have been counted multiple times on the 2020 presidential election.
Let’s use that final number.
The year 2020 was also a census year, so we have another number to compare to. The census can tell us the number of voting-age citizens in every county in those states in question.
A comparison would expose any fraud. Why isn’t that being done? Just recounting votes won’t tell us anything.
Frank Marek
Kendrick