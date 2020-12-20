Step up, Doug
To Doug Wilson and the members of Christ Church: Please be prepared to take on all the medical costs for the masked customers and employees who were exposed to COVID-19 during your un-masked occupancy of Tri-State Outfitters in Moscow on Dec. 10.
As you thought it necessary to put these individuals at risk, you are responsible for the outcome.
In about two weeks, as Tri-State employees and customers come down with COVID-19, please step up and pay for all their medical expenses, back pay or unemployment that may occur — along with funeral expenses when or if needed. After all, it is the only Christian thing to do.
Heather Stout
Moscow
How Christians act
St. Mary’s Church in Moscow has more than 500 registered law- abiding members. We shop downtown to support our local merchants. We eat at local restaurants and buy our groceries at the local markets and co-ops.
We support our local governments and show care for our friends and neighbors by observing the request that we use masks when entering these establishments.
Our parish church asks that all members wear masks during services, with 99.9 percent volunteer compliance. We do so because it is the way true and authentic Christians act and proclaim the gospel values handed on to us by our church.
We follow the lead and voice of only one pastor. His name is Jesus Christ.
Joseph McDonald
Moscow